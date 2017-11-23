Atlanta Braves News and Links: Happy Thanksgiving

Though things are somewhat bleak at the moment, Braves country has plenty to be thankful for this year.

BRAVES NEWS

Community-minded Folty lights up young faces

Braves RHP Mike Foltynewicz made news on Wednesday for taking time to acknowledge a young fan who had made contact with him via Twitter. The two shared a day together at SunTrust, and Folty was able to deliver a special experience to a devoted young man.

Foltynewicz started the initiative on May 5, when he paid a surprise visit to his neighborhood buddy, Kaiden Drum, and his third-grade classmates at Due West Elementary School. The pitcher's friendship with Drum had started a few months earlier after he had walked up the street to shoot basketball with the young boy. Foltynewicz also paid a visit to approximately 35 orphans at Calvary Children's Home on June 9 and made a surprise visit as the Braves staged their Youth Baseball Camp at SunTrust Park on July 14. He plans to grow this initiative and become more involved within the Atlanta community over the next few years.

Will Jace Peterson and Adonis Garcia stick with the Braves in 2018?

These two players will be interesting litmus tests for new Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos, who will need to make several tough roster decisions in the near future. Peterson and Garcia were largely ineffective last season, and now with their roster spots potentially in jeopardy, one or both could be moved via trade or non-tender this offseason.

BRAVES PODCASTS

Chopcast: Breaking down MLB sanctions placed on Braves, former GM John Coppolella

Zach Dillard and Cory McCartney of FOX Sports discuss the aftermath of the MLB investigation that resulted in harsh sanctions raining down on the Braves.

MLB NEWS

Each team has reasons to be thankful this year

Yes, even the Braves.