Atlanta Braves News and Links: Here comes the boom

News broke on Wednesday that MLB will likely hand down the Braves’ punishment sometime prior to Thanksgiving.

BRAVES NEWS

Braves penalties “will definitely include loss of prospects”, per report

Ken Rosenthal, highly-regarded columnist for The Athletic, released an article on Wednesday detailing the latest news surrounding Major League Baseball and its investigation into the practices of the Braves in Latin America. According to Rosenthal, the punishment “will definitely include the loss of prospects,” and within the piece he specifically mentions prized Venezuelan signee Kevin Maitan. Because the article is behind a paywall, we cannot share it here, but our Demetrius Bell broke down its contents here for TC.

Personally, I will be shocked if the Braves manage to hang on to Kevin Maitan once this is all said and done. Even though Maitan didn’t exactly set the world on fire during his first season as a professional — and Rosenthal noted that the Braves themselves weren’t thrilled with how things went for him in 2017 — he still has plenty of time to develop before his major league ETA and you have to imagine that every other team in baseball would try to make a play for him if (or when) he becomes a free agent.

Anthopoulos quickly identifying Braves' needs

The new head of baseball operations in Atlanta is jumping right into his new role, and doing so with the intention of mending a roster with some notable holes. The ink on Alex Anthopoulos’ contract with the Braves has hardly had time to dry, and yet the new GM is already in Orlando immersing himself with as much information as possible about the state of the organization. Mark Bowman of MLB.com writes that Anthopoulos is hitting the highlights as he gets comfortable in his new post.

Anthopoulos is obviously well aware of esteemed prospect Ronald Acuna and the possible need to create a lineup spot for him by parting ways with either Matt Kemp or Nick Markakisthis winter. At the same time, the Braves' new GM has been briefed about the potential benefit of adding a couple relievers or possibly a third baseman this winter. But with the 72 hours that have passed since he ended his days as the Dodgers' vice president of baseball operations and became Atlanta's GM, Anthopoulos has chosen to simply digest a plethora of information. "I'm just trying to keep my head above water until the end of the week," Anthopoulos said. "I think in a week or two, I can look at it more definitively."

MLB NEWS

Scherzer, Kluber win 3rd, 2nd Cy prizes

Max Scherzer and Corey Kluber have taken home the Cy Young Award for their respective leagues, it was announced on Wednesday. Scherzer has now won back-to-back Cy Young Awards for the Nationals, giving him three in total. Kluber now has to CYA, with his first coming in 2014. Congratulations to both of these outstanding pitchers.

Mariners acquire slugger Healy from A's

Jerry Dipoto wasted little time in making the first trade of the offseason, acquiring Ryon Healy from the Oakland A’s for a reliever and a minor league infielder.