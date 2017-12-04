Atlanta Braves news: Braves looking for shortstop help?

It’s safe to say that Dansby Swanson didn’t have a good 2017 season. Now the Braves may be trying to kick the tires on the shortstop market for the upcoming season.

BRAVES NEWS

Well, this is interesting. In his latest column for ESPN.com, Buster Olney quickly noted that the Braves have “checked around about shortstops” in this extremely slow Hot Stove season. Considering that Dansby Swanson had an extremely rocky 2017 season, Olney noted that this could be a move on the part of the new Braves regime to give Swanson “more development time.” It’s definitely intriguing to see how things have changed from this time in 2016, when we all figured that Swanson was going to be hanging out at the shortstop position for as long as he wanted.

Sunday was a watershed day in the Shohei Ohtani story when it came to where he could potentially land. I’ll tell you more about what happened down in the MLB News section but for now, the pipe dream of Shohei Ohtani coming to Atlanta was shut down with little fanfare. Jerry Crasnick of ESPN basically confirmed that it wasn’t much of a surprise that Ohtani had eliminated the Braves from consideration, and it also doesn’t help that the whole investigation thing is still fresh in the minds of the baseball world.

Good point. The recent MLB investigation probably didn’t help their cause. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) December 4, 2017

MLB NEWS

First off, let’s give a shout-out to the level-headed and perfectly calm New York media for being reasonable and totally-not-mad about Shohei Ohtani deciding not to play for the Yankees.

STAGE FRIGHT: Shohei Otani too scared to play for the @Yankees...



An early look at Monday's front page https://t.co/BFmiNlWlSh pic.twitter.com/3BqOTFTf6j — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 4, 2017

With that being said, Ohtani is starting to get closer to deciding which team he’ll sign with. Many reporters have shared that Ohtani seems to be favoring West Coast teams and/or smaller market teams.

Here's what we seem to know Sunday night re: Ohtani based on sources/reports:

Finalists include SF, SEA, SD, LAD, CHC, TEX

Teams eliminated: OAK, TOR, ATL, MIL, STL, AZ, NYM, NYY, BOS, TB, PIT, MIN, CHW, WAS

Unknown status: LAA, HOU, CIN, COL, CLE, MIA, BAL, DET, KC, PHI — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 4, 2017

I’m going to go ahead and predict that the Mariners are going to end up being the team to land Ohtani. If I’m wrong then feel free to harass me on Twitter.

Meanwhile in the other story that is dominating this slow offseason, apparently the Marlins have come to an agreement on the framework of a Giancarlo Stanton trade with two teams: The Cardinals and Giants. However, the reason why a trade hasn’t happened yet is because Stanton gets to choose which team he gets to be traded to. So now it’s up to him to decide if he wants to go to San Francisco or St. Louis or if he just wants to say no to those two and wait for the Dodgers to come up with something. That no-trade clause is a powerful thing and now the NL MVP basically gets to choose where he wants to play next season.