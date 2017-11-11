Atlanta Braves news: Coaching staff changes, Austin Riley homers again

Riley continues tear in Arizona Fall League

Braves News

Braves officially add three new coaches to coaching staff

The Braves made official the long rumored changes to its coaching staff on Friday. Former Braves shortstop and Rockies manager Walt Weiss takes over as bench coach replacing Terry Pendleton. Eric Young Sr. is the team’s new first base coach replacing Eddie Perez. Atlanta is also bringing in Sal Fasano as a catching coach. Both Pendleton and Perez have been offered jobs within the organization but it isn’t known if they plan to accept.

Can Johan Camargo parlay his 2017 success into an everyday role?

Johan Camargo was easily the biggest surprise of the 2017 season. The question remains whether he can duplicate that success at the plate and whether or not his future is as an everyday player or more of a utility role.

Austin Riley hits sixth AFL home run

Austin Riley had two hits including his sixth home run of the Arizona Fall League giving him the league lead and breaking a three-way tie with teammates Ronald Acuna and Alex Jackson. Peoria will be part of the AFL Military Appreciation Game which will be broadcast on the MLB Network Saturday night. The game will also be streamed via MLB.com with coverage getting underway at 8 p.m. ET.

MLB Awards Season

2017 MLB Defensive Players of the Year announced

The Wilson Defensive Player of the Year awards were handed out Friday night. Minnesota’s Byron Buxton took home the Defensive Player of the Year honor and the Los Angeles Dodgers were named Defensive Team of the year.

Hot Stove News

MLB free agency: Nippon Ham Fighters will post Shohei Ohtani

In perhaps the biggest storyline of the offseason, the Nippon Ham Fighters has an agreement in place with Major League Baseball to be grandfathered under the old posting system meaning that they will receive $20 million in posting fees for Ohtani. Once posted, Ohtani will be free to negotiate with any team in the league. One caveat, he will be subject to international signing rules.

Marlins have had preliminary discussions with four teams regarding Giancarlo Stanton

Miami has reportedly had preliminary trade discussions with the Red Sox, Cardinals, Giants and Phillies in regards to outfielder Giancarlo Stanton. Talks are expected to intensify at next week’s GM meetings.