Atlanta Braves news: Is this the day of reckoning?

The good news about Ronald Acuna continues to roll in. That may be the only bright spot of news for the day, though.

BRAVES NEWS

Over this past weekend, there was a rumor that today would be the day that the punishment comes down on the Braves as a result of MLB’s investigation of their actions in the international market. That was part of the discussion when it comes to the latest Talking Chop Podcast. Scott Coleman was the guest this week and it’s always good when he’s the one joining the show, so you should definitely give it a listen if you haven’t already.

The Braves are likely going to lose prospects from their international signing periods where MLB found wrongdoing and the biggest name that has been bandied about in that regard is Kevin Maitan. The 17-year-old Venezuelan was signed to big fanfare but he didn’t exactly have an impressive first season as a professional. Apparently, that was enough to convince the Braves that they may not have a budding superstar yet and according to Peter Gammons, the new front office in charge may not be too worried about losing Maitan if it comes down to it.

They also expect to lose infielder Kevin Maitan, who received $5M, but the new order Braves are not concerned, feeling Maitan was no worth the money or the hype.

Fortunately, Ronald Acuna won’t be a free agent anytime soon and the only place he’ll be going is to the Atlanta Braves major league roster by the time 2018 rolls around. He completed an excellent 2018 season with a stellar performance in the Arizona Fall League and the rave reviews are continuing to come in. Bill Mitchell of Baseball America wrote at length about Acuna’s performance, while Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote about how Acuna is continuing to embrace the big stage.

MLB NEWS

Even though there are rumors that Giancarlo Stanton may not be willing to waive his no-trade clause to play in St. Louis, that hasn’t stopped the Cardinals from putting in a formal trade offer. As a wise person once said, “What’s the worst that can happen if you ask? They say no?” Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com was the reporter who had the story first and while he did make sure to note Stanton’s no-trade clause, he also talked up the Cardinals and their chances of landing Stanton should he decide to waive the clause.