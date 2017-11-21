Atlanta Braves News: Is Today Finally The Day?

The Braves may be in store for some rough news, as multiple reports have suggested that the results and related punishments from the MLB investigation will likely be made public today.

BRAVES NEWS

MLB to meet with several Braves prospects on Tuesday, per report

The term “several” gives me an uneasy feeling, as it all but confirms previous reports that the Braves will lose multiple prospects in the fallout of the Coppolella circus. The names of the prospects that MLB will meet with are unknown, but there has been a lot of speculation regarding Kevin Maitan, and his name would certainly garner attention from the league if his signing included any foul play.

Major League Baseball has informed several Braves prospects that they will meet with them on Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple sources. The players will either meet with league officials in person in the Dominican Republic or be informed of what's happening by phone.

Braves acquire reliever Josh Ravin from the Dodgers for cash considerations

New GM Alex Anthopoulos executed the first trade of his Atlanta career on Monday, acquiring RHP Josh Ravin from the Dodgers, his previously employer. Ravin has been through his share of issues, from a car accident that left him with a broken arm to an 80-game suspension for PED usage. He does come at a bargain however, and is a no-risk addition to a bullpen in need of reliable arms.

Braves claim Grant Dayton off waivers, add McCreery, Sanchez to 40-man roster

Ravin was not the only Dodgers pitcher acquired by the Braves on Monday, as Atlanta also claimed Los Angeles left-hander Grant Dayton off waivers.

Dayton appeared in 29 games with the Dodgers this season and posted a 4.94 ERA. He was particularly effective against left handed hitters holding them to a .167 average. He underwent Tommy John surgery in August.

The club also added pitchers Adam McCreery and Ricardo Sanchez to the 40-man roster, protecting them from the Rule 5 draft.

Chipper Jones, Andruw Jones among players on 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Two of the greatest players in Braves franchise history will be representing the organization on the 2018 Hall of Fame ballot. Chipper Jones and Andruw Jones will be added to the ballot for the first time, the BBWAA announced on Monday, and both have compelling cases as to why they should join the ranks of the elite in Cooperstown.

Chipper Jones looks like a good bet to gain first-ballot induction. He hit .303 in 19 seasons with the Braves and slugged 468 home runs. He won the National League’s MVP award in 1999 and is an eight-time All-Star. Andruw Jones is one of the greatest defensive center fielders of all time. He is a five-time All-Star and finished in the Top 10 in MVP voting twice. He is one of only six outfielders to earn 10 Gold Glove Awards in their career. He slugged 434 home runs and set the Braves franchise record with 51 in 2005.

MLB NEWS

Deadline for Ohtani posting extended 24 hours

Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani has yet to be posted by the Nippon Professional Baseball League, but on Monday, MLB and NPB agreed to extend his posting deadline by 24 hours in hopes of reaching a deal. Ohtani is 23 years old and is considered a legitimate major leaguer as both a pitcher and position player, which only adds incentive for MLB to reach an agreement with NPB.