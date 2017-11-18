Atlanta Braves News: John Hart, AFL Championship and more
The Braves front office turnover continues.
BRAVES NEWS
John Hart leaving Braves to pursue opportunities outside organization
Friday’s big news as the Braves announced that John Hart was resigning from his senior advisor position so that he could pursue other opportunities outside the organization. Hart was removed from his role in baseball operations earlier this week when Alex Anthopoulos was announced as the team’s new Executive Vice President and General Manager.
Arizona Fall League championship game set for Saturday
The Arizona Fall League will conclude on Saturday with the championship game between the Peoria Javelinas and the Mesa Solar Sox. Braves prospects Ronald Acuña, Austin Riley and Alex Jackson will be in the lineup for Peoria. The game gets underway at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on the MLB Network and streamed online at MLB.com.
HOT STOVE
An Estimate of Every Team’s Payroll Room
FanGraphs’ Craig Edwards estimates how much each team will have to spend in free agency based on last season’s opening day payrolls.
Giants make trade proposal for Giancarlo Stanton, other teams also in the mix
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the San Francisco Giants are the first team to make a trade proposal for Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton. Miami anticipates receiving offers from the Cardinals, Red Sox and several other teams.
2018 MLB DRAFT
2018 Top 100 MLB Draft Prospects In High School
Old friend Carlos Collazo has released the Top 100 high school draft prospects for 2018. At the top of the list is Forsyth Central High School’s Ethan Hankins.
