Atlanta Braves News: Matt Adams among players non-tendered

BRAVES NEWS

Braves non-tender Matt Adams, Jace Peterson, Danny Santana

The Braves non-tendered Matt Adams, Jace Peterson and Danny Santana ahead of Friday’s 8 p.m. deadline making them free agents. Atlanta now has four players who are arbitration eligible in Mike Foltynewicz, Sam Freeman, Arodys Vizcaino and Daniel Winkler. The Braves now have 37 players on the 40-man roster.

Braves claim RHP Chase Whitley from Rays via waivers

The Braves also claimed right handed pitcher Chase Whitley off of waivers from the Diamondbacks. Whitley appeared in 41 games for Tampa Bay while posting a 4.08 ERA.

Andrew Tinnish withdraws from position with Braves

Unfortunately, Andrew Tinnish won’t be joining the Braves’ front office after all.

Braves offseason questions: How many new faces join the bullpen?

Atlanta figures to spend a good portion of the offseason restocking the bullpen.

The Braves took the hit for a league-wide international issue

Beyond the Box Score’s Devan Fink writes that the Braves took the fall for what is actually a league wide problem.

MLB NEWS

Shohei Ohtani has officially been posted

Shohei Ohtani has officially been posted and is expected to start meeting with teams as early as next week.

The Miami Marlins and Derek Jeter are somehow an even bigger mess now

Derek Jeter was supposed to be a breath of fresh air for the Marlins franchise but it hasn’t exactly worked out that way yet.

Aaron Boone to become next manager of New York Yankees

The Yankees finally have a new manager to replace Joe Girardi.

Giancarlo Stanton representatives also meeting with St. Louis Cardinals

Giancarlo Stanton spent the last two days meeting with officials from the San Francisco Giants. He will also be sitting down with the St. Louis Cardinals soon.