Atlanta Braves News: Ohtani, Stanton holding up offseason

BRAVES NEWS

Gordon Blakeley to meet with Liberty Media, per report

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that former special assistant Gordon Blakeley is scheduled to meet with Liberty Media in regards to who knew what about the Braves’ transgressions in the international market.

MLB NEWS

Mariners among teams preparing to meet with Shohei Ohtani next week

Yahoo’s Jeff Passan reports that the Mariners have asked several to clear their schedules for next week for a potential meeting with Ohtani in Los Angeles.

Rockies looking for closer to replace Greg Holland

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that the Colorado Rockies are in the market for a closer to replace free agent Greg Holland. The Rockies have reportedly spoken with former Cub Wade Davis and have also been in contact with the Orioles in regards to Zach Britton.

Giancarlo Stanton might not accept trade to Cardinals

FanRag’s Jon Heyman reports that there is growing skepticism that outfielder Giancarlo Stanton would accept a trade to the Cardinals.