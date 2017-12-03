Atlanta Braves News: Ohtani, Stanton holding up offseason
BRAVES NEWS
Gordon Blakeley to meet with Liberty Media, per report
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that former special assistant Gordon Blakeley is scheduled to meet with Liberty Media in regards to who knew what about the Braves’ transgressions in the international market.
MLB NEWS
Mariners among teams preparing to meet with Shohei Ohtani next week
Yahoo’s Jeff Passan reports that the Mariners have asked several to clear their schedules for next week for a potential meeting with Ohtani in Los Angeles.
Rockies looking for closer to replace Greg Holland
MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that the Colorado Rockies are in the market for a closer to replace free agent Greg Holland. The Rockies have reportedly spoken with former Cub Wade Davis and have also been in contact with the Orioles in regards to Zach Britton.
Giancarlo Stanton might not accept trade to Cardinals
FanRag’s Jon Heyman reports that there is growing skepticism that outfielder Giancarlo Stanton would accept a trade to the Cardinals.
Cardinals trade Aledmys Diaz to Jays
Diaz finished in the top five of NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2016