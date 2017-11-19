Atlanta Braves News: Ronald Acuna leads Peoria to Arizona Fall League Championship

Acuna becomes youngest player to be named AFL MVP.

BRAVES NEWS

Atlanta prospects help lead Peoria to Arizona Fall League title

Ronald Acuna and Luke Jackson combined to go 4-for-8 with six RBIs to help Peoria capture the Arizona Fall League championship with an 8-2 win. Acuna drove in four runs himself with a couple of singles and a sacrifice fly.

Acuna caps sensational year with AFL MVP

Prior to Saturday’s championship game, Acuna was honored as this year’s Arizona Fall League Most Valuable Player. Acuna hit .325/.414/.639 to go along with a league-best seven home runs in 23 games with Peoria. At 19, Acuna is the youngest player to ever receive the honor.

McGuirk continuing to prove his excellence

Terrence Moore writes that Terry McGuirk stepped up big with the hiring of Alex Anthopoulos as the team’s new GM.

MLB NEWS

Mariners acquire Nick Rumbelow from Yankees

It has been a slow offseason for everyone but the Mariners and GM Jerry Dipoto pulled off another trade on Saturday picking up right hander Nick Rumbelow from the Yankees. Rumbelow could compete for a bullpen spot with Seattle after allowing five earned runs in 40 2/3 innings this season at Triple-A. The move helps the Yankees clear a 40-man roster spot ahead of Monday’s deadline.