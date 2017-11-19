Atlanta Braves News: Ronald Acuna leads Peoria to Arizona Fall League Championship
Acuna becomes youngest player to be named AFL MVP.
BRAVES NEWS
Atlanta prospects help lead Peoria to Arizona Fall League title
Ronald Acuna and Luke Jackson combined to go 4-for-8 with six RBIs to help Peoria capture the Arizona Fall League championship with an 8-2 win. Acuna drove in four runs himself with a couple of singles and a sacrifice fly.
Acuna caps sensational year with AFL MVP
Prior to Saturday’s championship game, Acuna was honored as this year’s Arizona Fall League Most Valuable Player. Acuna hit .325/.414/.639 to go along with a league-best seven home runs in 23 games with Peoria. At 19, Acuna is the youngest player to ever receive the honor.
McGuirk continuing to prove his excellence
Terrence Moore writes that Terry McGuirk stepped up big with the hiring of Alex Anthopoulos as the team’s new GM.
MLB NEWS
Top Braves exec Hart steps down
The front office changes in Atlanta continue