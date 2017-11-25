Atlanta Braves News: Ronald Acuna tops another list

BRAVES NEWS

Ronald Acuna and Max Fried land on Baseball America’s Arizona Fall League Top 10 list

Unsurprisingly, Acuna tops the list after becoming the youngest player to ever take home the league’s MVP honor. Fried comes in at No. 10 after going 3-1 with a 1.73 ERA. Austin Riley was an honorable mention after hitting .300/.364/.657 with six home runs.

MLB Trade Rumors Offseason Outlook: Atlanta Braves

MLB Trade Rumors lays out the many questions that new GM Alex Anthopoulos will face this winter while trying to improve the club.

Talking Chop 2017 season review

Three more player discussions as we took a look back at the 2017 season.

BRAVES PODCASTS

Around the Big Leagues: Grant McAuley discusses Braves Punishment with The Game Mornings

Grant McAuley joined John Chuckery and Hugh Douglas on 92-9 The Game Mornings to discussed the unprecedented punishment handed down to the Atlanta Braves from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

MLB NEWS

Mariners to make ‘full-court press’ for Shohei Ohtani

The Seattle Mariners are planning to go after Shohei Ohtani aggressively and will offer him the opportunity to serve as a two-way player.

Phillies considering Chase Utley for bench coach

Chase Utley hasn’t retired yet but if he does he could end up as the Phillies’ bench coach.