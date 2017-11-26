Atlanta Braves News: Slow news Sunday

BRAVES NEWS

Atlanta Braves 2017 season in review

MLB NEWS

Shohei Ohtani recruitment begins with memo to MLB teams

Shohei Ohtani’s recruitment is underway and he has sent a letter to all clubs asking them to outline how he would fit in with their particular team.

Report: Jake Arrieta is drawing interest from five teams

The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo reports that five teams are showing interest in free agent pitcher Jake Arrieta. Their are no concrete offers on the table yet but the Twins, Brewers, Blue Jays, Rockies and Rangers are the early teams that have shown interest.

Report: Mets interested in re-signing Neil Walker

The New York Post reports that the Mets are considering a reunion with second baseman Neil Walker in free agency.