Atlanta Braves News: Slow news Sunday
Atlanta Braves News: Slow news Sunday
BRAVES NEWS
Atlanta Braves 2017 season in review
MLB NEWS
Shohei Ohtani recruitment begins with memo to MLB teams
Shohei Ohtani’s recruitment is underway and he has sent a letter to all clubs asking them to outline how he would fit in with their particular team.
Report: Jake Arrieta is drawing interest from five teams
The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo reports that five teams are showing interest in free agent pitcher Jake Arrieta. Their are no concrete offers on the table yet but the Twins, Brewers, Blue Jays, Rockies and Rangers are the early teams that have shown interest.
Report: Mets interested in re-signing Neil Walker
The New York Post reports that the Mets are considering a reunion with second baseman Neil Walker in free agency.
-
Ex-Phillie Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez dies
Gonzalez was reportedly killed in a car crash in Cuba
-
Bargain MLB free agents on Black Friday
Our Black Friday FA shopping guide includes a starting pitcher, slugger, super sub, and re...
-
Black Friday 2017 deals: NBA, NHL, NFL
Get 15 percent off any order of more than $75 at CBS Sports Shop
-
2017 baseball holiday gift guide
Need a gift for someone who loves baseball? We're here to help as the holidays approach
-
Mariners will pursue Ohtani aggressively
Several prominent Japanese-born Mariners and ex-Mariners have said they will help as well
-
Black Friday MLB deals from CBS
Get your sports fans something that they'll wear all year