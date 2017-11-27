Atlanta Braves news: Slowly sliding into Monday
We’ve got a podcast and talk of prospects past in the news today. Welcome to the offseason, folks!
BRAVES NEWS
Episode 93 of the Talking Chop Podcast is here
If you’re like the rest of the baseball world and you’re really and truly in need of your baseball fix during these tough and barren times in the offseason, then Brad’s got you covered with the latest episode of the Talking Chop Podcast. Eric joined him as well, so you have to figure that it’s a good one.
Baseball America ranks the newly-removed Braves prospects
The Braves’ loss in prospects will be the rest of baseball’s gain. Ben Badler was on top of the story concerning Atlanta’s transgressions in the international free agent market from nearly the beginning and he went on to rank the prospects who will be on the market soon. If you’re willing to go through the pain of getting an idea of what the Braves used to have (and you have a subscription to Baseball America since it’s behind a paywall) then this is the article for oyu.
MLB NEWS
Doug Fister will pitch for Texas next season
The baseball landscape isn’t completely barren when it comes to news. The Rangers made news on Sunday afternoon when they reportedly came to an agreement on a one-year, $4 million deal with the Texas Rangers. Fister spent last season with the Red Sox, and he finished 2017 with a 4.88 ERA and a 3.98 FIP for 1.4 fWAR as he’s clearly trying to find what he had as a member of the Detroit Tigers rotation back in 2013.
