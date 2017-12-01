Atlanta Braves now have 3 openings on 40-man roster

Braves opened up a bit of roster flexibility on Friday.

The Atlanta Braves now have three open spots on their 40-man roster after they elected to non-tender three players ahead of Friday’s deadline. First baseman Matt Adams along with infielders Jace Peterson and Danny Santana are all now free agents and can negotiate with any major league club.

Atlanta’s 40-man roster breaks down like this:

The Braves also on Friday claimed RHP Chase Whitley off of waivers from Tampa Bay and reached a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with him avoiding arbitration.

Atlanta now has four remaining arbitration eligible players in Mike Foltynewicz, Sam Freeman, Arodys Vizcaino and Daniel Winkler.