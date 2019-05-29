Atlanta Braves will host 2021 MLB All-Star Game at SunTrust Park, report says
An official announcement is expected Wednesday
Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is reportedly heading back to Atlanta. According to Tim Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, MLB is expected to announce Wednesday that the 2021 All-Star Game will be played at SunTrust Park. Hall of Famers Hank Aaron, Chipper Jones, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, and Phil Niekro are among those expected to attend the announcement press conference, says Tucker.
All-Star Game signage is already on display at the ballpark:
The 2021 All-Star Game will be the third MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta, and the third at a different ballpark in the city. The 1972 All-Star Game was held in what was then called Atlanta Stadium, and the 2000 All-Star Game was played in Turner Field. Now the 2021 All-Star Game will be played in SunTrust Park, which opened in 2017.
This year's All-Star Game will be played at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The 2020 All-Star Game will be played at Dodger Stadium and the 2026 All-Star Game will be played in Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park to coincide with America's 250th birthday. Venues for the 2022-25 All-Star Games have not yet been selected.
