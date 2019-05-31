Austin Meadows continues to rake for the Rays, who have now won six in a row
Meadows has been better since coming off the injured list than he was before -- and that's saying something
Back on April 21, the Tampa Bay Rays placed outfielder Austin Meadows on the injured list due to a sprained thumb. It was a lousy break for everyone involved, but his deactivation seemed like it would come in handy from a narrative point of view. At the time, Meadows was batting .351/.422/.676 with six home runs and three stolen bases. Surely, one figured, those numbers would regress upon his return, leaving some to wonder how much the injury had contributed.
Meadows has been back in the lineup for nearly four weeks now, and neither the injury nor regression have slowed him down. Rather, his numbers have improved since his return.
Entering Thursday, Meadows had hit .369/.453/.708 with six home runs and three more stolen bases in his 17 games since returning from the IL. He then went out against the Minnesota Twins and in five at-bats recorded two hits (including a double) and four runs batted in as part of a winning effort that gave Tampa Bay a victory for a sixth straight game. Those marks would pass for a great night for most batters; for Meadows, they cause his seasonal on-base and slugging percentages to decline. That's how you know you're in the midst of a special season.
How good has Meadows been? Consider, for added context, that his 196 wRC+ would rank second in the majors if he qualified -- behind only Cody Bellinger, the early frontrunner for the National League Most Valuable Player Award. That'll play.
Meadows, of course, was acquired last July as part of the Chris Archer trade alongside Tyler Glasnow and prospect Shane Baz. It's fair to write that trade has more than paid dividends for Tampa Bay -- and will continue to, even when (or, seemingly, if) Meadows begins to cool off.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Thursday: Rockies sweep D-Backs
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Cardinals have key stretch coming up
St. Louis has the chance to turn its season around over the next month
-
Report: Cubs sign CarGo to minors deal
Gonzalez was recently cut loose by the Indians
-
Bucs analyst makes embarrassing remarks
Dietrich has been hitting home runs and admiring them at the expense of the Pirates lately
-
Bryant calls for extended netting
During the Cubs-Astros game, a child was struck by a foul ball
-
Foul ball strikes young fan in Houston
Albert Almora of the Cubs was moved to tears after his fould ball struck a young child in...