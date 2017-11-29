AZ SnakePit Awards: Play of the Year (Outfield division)

We complete the preliminaries, with some wizardry from those who roam the most distant part of the field.

This was probably the hardest section to judge, with both David Peralta and A.J. Pollock each delivering half a dozen contenders which were worthy of consideration. It was very hard to separate them, and that’s one reason why I’m not going to describe each play in this category in detail - because I have already spent so much damn time staring at videos and going, “Hmm... Play 1? Or Play 2. Play 1? Play 2?” like some demented baseball version of an optician. My deadline therefore caught up with me. These are therefore presented (mostly) without comment for you to enjoy.

May 19: Peralta’s world denies Myers vs. SDP

August 21: Peralta’s pinpoint throw saves go-ahead run vs. NYM

I will say a few words about this one, because context matters. The D-backs’ season was wobbling badly at the time. We’d gone five series without a win, coming into New York having lost 11 of the last 15. Arizona had a 1-0 lead, but a single with the bases loaded tied the game, and only Peralta’s throw stopped the go-ahead run from scoring too. The tide then changed dramatically. We won this one in 10 innings, starting a 15-1 streak that instead put us on the brink of the playoffs. The above play may have saved our season.

August 23: Pollock goes up the wall vs. NYM

August 31: Pollock is not Puig’s friend

September 25: Hazelbaker dives, doesn’t Panik vs. SFG