Baltimore Orioles acquire A’s outfielder Jaycob Brugman
In return, the A’s will receive cash or a player to be named later.
The Orioles have acquired OF Jaycob Brugman from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The 40-man roster is currently at 34 players.— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) November 22, 2017
The trade comes after Brugman was recently DFA’d by the A’s in preparation for the Rule 5 draft. Brugman played in 48 big league games in 2017, hitting .266/.346/.343. with mixed defensive reviews.
That soft but constant groan you hear is that of Alex Hall, saying a somber goodbye to his favorite prospect. Please join me in wishing best of luck to Jaycob Brugman as he continues his big league career!
This article will continue to update.
-
