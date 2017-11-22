Baltimore Orioles acquire A’s outfielder Jaycob Brugman

In return, the A’s will receive cash or a player to be named later.

The trade comes after Brugman was recently DFA’d by the A’s in preparation for the Rule 5 draft. Brugman played in 48 big league games in 2017, hitting .266/.346/.343. with mixed defensive reviews.

That soft but constant groan you hear is that of Alex Hall, saying a somber goodbye to his favorite prospect. Please join me in wishing best of luck to Jaycob Brugman as he continues his big league career!

