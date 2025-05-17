After a disappointing 15-28 start to the 2025 season, the Baltimore Orioles have fired manager Brandon Hyde. The team announced the move Saturday. Third base coach Tony Mansolino will take over as interim manager. Field coordinator/catching instructor Tim Cossins was also fired.

"As the head of baseball operations, the poor start to our season is ultimately my responsibility," said Orioles general manager Mike Elias. "Part of that responsibility is pursuing difficult changes in order to set a different course for the future."

"I want to thank Brandon for his hard work, dedication, and passion all these years, and for returning the team to the playoffs and winning an AL East Championship. His many positive contributions to this organization and to Baltimore will remain, and we wish he and his family the best."

As noted in the statement, the Orioles won the AL East when they went 101-61 in 2023. They also secured one of the AL Wild Card spots in 2024 by going 91-71. This happened after an extreme rebuild that saw the Orioles lose 115 games in 2018, 108 in 2019 and 110 in 2021.

Hyde was previously the bench coach for the Cubs and was hired as Orioles manager prior to the 2019 season.

"Brandon Hyde is someone I have come to know and deeply admire, not only for his extensive knowledge of baseball, but also for his exceptional leadership as a manager," Orioles owner David Rubenstein said in a statement. "I am sincerely grateful for his significant accomplishments over the past six years, which have greatly benefited both the Orioles and the city of Baltimore."

"However, as is sometimes the case in baseball, change becomes necessary, and we believe this is one of those moments. The Orioles organization is truly appreciative of everything Brandon has contributed during his tenure, and we wish him nothing but success in whatever path he chooses next in the world of baseball."

"Brandon is a man of great character, and we thank him for his dedication and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

After building up a solid corps of young talent, Baltimore made abbreviated playoff runs in 2023 and 2024, but were swept both times in their playoff series. Along with the Yankees, they were one of the betting favorites to win the AL East this season and were also thought of as a possible World Series contender. Their -75 run differential is the second-worst in baseball, though, and they sit 10.5 games out of first place. Only the Pirates, White Sox and Orioles have a worse record.

Pitching is an obvious problem. The Orioles are 28th in MLB with a 5.31 ERA. With Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez injured, the rotation has been a major concern and Orioles' starters rank 28th with a 5.60 ERA.

The offense, though, has also been a problem. It is as much to blame as the rotation. The Orioles enter Saturday hitting .230/.299/.383 as a team and they are the worst team in baseball against lefties by a hefty margin, slashing just .194/.272/.270 against southpaws.

Hyde finishes his Orioles tenure at 421-492 over parts of seven seasons. Mansolino has been with the club since 2021 and spent four seasons as manager in Guardians minor league system. Bench coach Robinson Chirinos remains in his role as second-in-command.

Hyde's dismissal follows the Rockies (7-37) parting ways with Bud Black and the Pirates (15-30) firing Derek Shelton. This is the first time since 2002 that three MLB managers have been fired before June.