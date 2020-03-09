Barry Bonds says he's received 'death sentence' from MLB: 'I feel like a ghost'

Barry Bonds recently discussed his frayed relationship with Major League Baseball, telling The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly that he feels like he received a "death sentence" from the league since he retired following the 2007 season. In a wide-ranging interview with The Athletic, baseball's all-time home run leader explained his feelings on his complicated legacy in baseball.

"A death sentence," Bonds told The Athletic. "That's what they've given me."

Bonds, one of the most accomplished baseball players in history, has had his career milestones tarnished by allegations of steroid use. This past January, the 55-year-old once again fell short of the required 75-percent voting mark for Baseball Hall of Fame induction, acquiring 60.7 percent. He'll have two more chances on the baseball writers' ballot, but Bonds appeared to just want closure on this chapter of his post-baseball life.

"If they don't want me, just say you don't want me and be done with it," he told The Athletic. "Just be done with it."

Bonds, a seven-time National League MVP, 14-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner, had his No. 25 retired by the Giants in 2018 and he's been a guest hitting instructor during the club's spring training this year. But, Bonds' only official on-field job in baseball since retiring was his one-year stint as the Miami Marlins hitting coach in 2016.

"I feel like a ghost," Bonds told The Athletic. "A ghost in a big empty house, just rattling around. ... My heart, it's broken. Really broken."