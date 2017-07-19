Bartolo Colon is considering retirement after making his first start for the Twins

Forty-four-year-old right-hander Bartolo Colon was recently called up by the Twins, and he allowed four runs in as many innings to the Yankees. Add that to his work for the Braves, and he's now got an ERA of 8.19 through 14 starts this season. Obviously, those are awful numbers, and given his age it's entirely possible that he's no longer able to get outs at the big-league level.

All of this, of course, isn't lost on Colon himself. Here's what he told ESPN's Marly Rivera:

Bartolo Colón told me that he has been considering retirement and that his next start against the Dodgers could be a determining factor in making a decision.

The Dodgers of course have a powerhouse offense this season, so that's setting a high bar for oneself. That said, Colon during this late-career run has thrived on limiting walks and hard contact, and this year he's experienced decline on both of those fronts. When that happens to a pitcher in his mid-40s (not that we have a large sample of major-league pitchers in their mid-40s), you rightly wonder if he's done.

Bartolo Colon, as it turns out, is wondering if he's done. When he starts on July 24 against the Dodgers, we may find out if he is.