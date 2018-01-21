Bartolo Colon reportedly has one goal in mind before retirement, and it could happen with the Mets

Over the last several years, Bartolo Colon has become an internet favorite. Blame it on his longevity, his fastball-heavy approach, his look, whatever. Unfortunately for those hoping Colon would pitch indefinitely, it appears he has one goal in mind before he hangs up his cleats.

No, not 60 more wins, which would give Colon 300 for his career. But, rather, six more wins -- or just enough to pass Dennis Martinez for the most by a Latin pitcher. That insight came from Colon's former teammate Ervin Santana in this Pioneer Press article by Mike Berardino:

"He just wants to win six more games and then he will retire," Santana said.

Santana also mentioned Colon has drawn interest from the New York Mets. Colon, of course, pitched three seasons with the Mets, compiling nearly 600 innings of 96 ERA+ ball. He split 2017 between the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins, ending the year with a 6.48 ERA.

Colon, 45 in May, figures to come cheap.