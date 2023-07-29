More than four years after pitching in his final big league game, longtime major leaguer and 2004 AL Cy Young winner Bartolo Colon will officially retire as a Met during on Sept. 17, the team announced Friday.

Colón has already made an appearance at Citi Field this season. On May 7, he threw out the ceremonial first pitch to commemorate the seventh anniversary of his lone -- and unforgettable -- home run.

Colón, 50, most recently pitched in the Mexican League in 2021, and he last pitched in the big leagues with the Texas Rangers in 2018. Colón suited up for 11 MLB teams in a career that spanned 1997-2018. He won the 2004 AL Cy Young with the Angels and was a four-time All-Star who finished in the top six of the Cy Young voting four times.

Colón originally broke into the majors with Cleveland in 1997 and emerged as the team's ace soon thereafter. He was traded to the Montreal Expos in a June 2002 deal that sent Cliff Lee, Brandon Phillips, and Grady Sizemore to Cleveland. Montreal traded him to the Chicago White Sox after the season, then Colón signed with the Angels as a free agent in December 2003.

Injuries and ineffectiveness hampered Colón from 2006-09 and he was out of baseball completely in 2010. The New York Yankees signed him in January 2011 after seeing him pitch in winter ball and he was able to revive his career that season. Colón later moved on to the Oakland Athletics, then spent three seasons as a fan favorite with the Mets from 2014-16.

During his eight-year peak from 1998-2005, Colón pitched to a 3.85 ERA that was 19% better than league average once adjusted for ballpark and the league's run-scoring environment. He was a workhorse, averaging 33 starts and 216 innings per season during that eight-year stretch. Five times in those eight years, Colón's team reached the postseason as well.

In August 2012, Colón was suspended 50 games under the league's performance-enhancing drug policy after he tested positive for elevated levels of testosterone. "I apologize to the fans, to my teammates, and to the Oakland A's. I accept responsibility for my actions and I will serve my suspension as required by the joint drug program," he said in a statement.

During the second phase of his career from 2011-16, Colón posted a 3.63 ERA that was 7% better than league average. He averaged 30 games and 183 innings per season from 2011-16 despite his injury history, the suspension, and his age (38-43 those years). Colón had a 2.08 ERA in seven relief appearances in the 2015 postseason and helped the Mets win the NL pennant.

All told, Colón pitched for Cleveland (1997-2002), the Expos (2002), White Sox (2003), Angels (2004-07), Boston Red Sox (2008), the White Sox again (2009), the Yankees (2010), Athletics (2011-12), Mets (2014-16), Atlanta Braves (2017), Minnesota Twins (2017), and Rangers (2018). He spent the most time and threw the most innings with Cleveland.

Colón retires with a 247-188 record and a 4.12 ERA in 3,461 2/3 career innings. The 244 wins are the most ever by a Dominican-born pitcher. Colón is 50th all-time in wins and 76th all-time in innings pitched. He will join the Hall of Fame ballot in 2024, though his chances of induction are small due to his PED suspension.