Major League Baseball 2021 Opening Day is set for Thursday, April 1. Opening Day annually brings optimism for every team, and this year it will also feature the return of fans at regular season baseball games. Because of the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fans weren't permitted to attend MLB games last season until the very last rounds of the playoffs.

MLB outlined guidelines for allowing fans back into ballparks this year, and at this point, social distancing and mask wearing will be enforced but no vaccine checks or negative COVID-19 test results will be required. The guidelines are dependent on adhering to the teams' local government guidelines and restrictions.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred informed teams that they could permit fans to attend games, beginning for the spring training exhibition games. However, to start the regular season, fan attendance for the 2021 MLB regular season won't be the same at each ballpark. So here at CBS Sports, we decided to keep track of each club's decision and latest status regarding fans in their ballpark. Below is every team's latest attendance plan (at least to start the season). The plans figure to change as more Americans receive COVID vaccines and local governments alter gathering guidelines.

Each MLB team's plan for 2021 attendance