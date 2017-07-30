Baseball Hall of Fame 2017 induction ceremony at Cooperstown: How to watch, live stream info

The 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremonies take place on Sunday, July 30 in Cooperstown, N.Y.

BBWAA selections Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell, and Ivan Rodriguez will be inducted alongside decorated executive John Schuerholz and former commissioner Bud Selig, who were chosen by the Today's Game era committee.

As well, Rachel Robinson received the Hall of Fame's Buck O'Neil Lifetime Achievement Award, Claire Smith received the J.G. Taylor Spink Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing and longtime Oakland Athletics broadcaster Bill King was posthumously honored as the Ford C. Frick Award winner for excellence in broadcasting. Robinson, Smith, and King were honored on Saturday.

Now here are the details on how to watch the festivities ...

When: Sunday, July 30, 2017

Time: 1:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: MLB Network

Streaming: BaseballHall.org

Radio: MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM

The Hall's press release notes that 55 of the 74 living Hall of Famers are expected to be in attendance.