Baseball Hall of Fame 2017: Tim Raines was what a leadoff hitter should be

Tim Raines will belatedly go into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, so let's take one more opportunity to celebrate the essential baseball role that he played so well. That role, of course, is that of the leadoff hitter.

When we talk about great modern leadoff hitters, the discussion of course begins with Rickey Henderson, who's an inner-circle all-time great. The discussion doesn't end there, though, as it must necessarily include Raines. Let's think about Raines compared to contemporary leadoff hitters.

First, take Alcides Escobar of the Royals. Escobar isn't an every-day leadoff hitter, and he hasn't batted in the No. 1 hole since early June. However, over the course of his career he's logged a plurality of his plate appearances from the leadoff spot, and in that role he's put up an on-base percentage of .281. That's manifestly unacceptable for any batter in any spot, but it's especially damaging in the leadoff position. The leadoff hitter's first and most essential duty is to reach base in front of the heart of the order. Because Escobar excels at the leadoff hitter's second job, though, he's in essence been given a pass when it comes to his knack for using up outs at the plate.

Speaking of that second job, you're seeing more and more teams eschew it these days. I speak of speed on the bases. To be sure, running the bases well is less valuable that reaching base in the first place, but it's still a good baseball skill to have in one's leadoff toolbox. Take the champion Cubs for instance. Their most frequently used leadoff hitter in 2017 has been Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber's there because he works counts and projects as an on-base threat. However, he's stolen no bases this season (he's 3 for 6 in his career), and in 2017 he's taken the extra base just 32 percent of the time. The thinking is sound, at least when pegged to what we expected out of Schwarber's mostly disappointing season. Getting on base is of paramount importance, even if it comes at the expense of running the bases well.

Still, it's a "cultural loss" of sorts when leadoff hitters are no longer speed merchants. While the value of stealing bases was long overstated, it's still a useful capability, especially when the runner in question doesn't get caught much. There's also value in taking those extra bases and staying out of double plays (both at the plate and on the bases). Base-stealers tend to also be pretty good at those things. These days, it's hard to find a classic leadoff man who thrives at both registering those first 90 feet and then aggressively working his way around the diamond.

This season, for instance, the three true "burners" among leadoff hitters -- Billy Hamilton, Trea Turner, and Dee Gordon -- aren't true on-base threats. Turner may of course develop into one, but there's just not a Henderson/Raines/Kenny Lofton/Brett Butler dual threat in today's game. The average leadoff hitter in 2017 has put up an OBP of .330 and stolen one base every 8.4 games played. Raines, in contrast, posted a .385 career OBP as a leadoff hitter (the same as his overall career mark) and stole a base every 2.4 games. Obviously, comparing a Hall of Famer like Raines to the league average in his wheelhouse categories is not a fair fight, but the margins speak to both Raines' excellence and the way the leadoff role has changed.

Raines of course posted that lofty career OBP over more than 10,000 career plate appearances (while reaching base almost 4,000 times), stole 808 bases while maintaining one of the highest stolen base success rates in baseball history, and took the extra base half the time. Raines also had some pop when needed, as he slugged .425 and tallied 713 extra-base hits.

Like almost every other player ever, Raines suffers in comparison to Henderson, but Raines should -- and now that he's a Hall of Famer perhaps will -- be remembered as one of the truly great leadoff hitters in baseball history. That's because so few were equal when it comes to those essential leadoff hallmarks -- getting on base and running the bases. These days, no one's his equal in that regard, and who knows when another leadoff man extraordinaire will walk run among us.

It's probably too much to say Raines was of a dying breed, but what he did so well has become vanishingly rare. Mostly, though, here's to a deserving Hall of Famer on a day for which he waited too long.