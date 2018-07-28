Baseball Hall of Fame 2018 induction ceremony at Cooperstown: How to watch, live stream info
Six new Hall of Famers will be inducted into Cooperstown this weekend
The 2018 National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremonies take place Sunday, July 29, in Cooperstown, New York.
BBWAA selections Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Chipper Jones, and Jim Thome will be inducted alongside former teammates Jack Morris and Alan Trammell, who were chosen by the Modern Era committee.
As well, Sheldon Ocker will be honored with the J.G. Taylor Spink Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing, and longtime broadcaster Bob Costas will be honored as the Ford C. Frick Award winner for excellence in broadcasting. Ocker and Costas will be honored Saturday, July 28.
Now here are the details on how to watch and listen to the festivities:
When: Sunday, July 29, 2018
Time: 1:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: MLB Network
Streaming: BaseballHall.org
Radio: MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM
More than 50 of the 72 living Hall of Famers are expected to be in attendance for Sunday's induction ceremony.
