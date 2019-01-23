Baseball Hall of Fame 2019: Final ballots for Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina

On Tuesday evening, the Baseball Writers Association of America announced the 2019 Hall of Fame voting results. For the first time in the 83 years of BBWAA balloting for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, a player has been elected by a unanimous vote. Mariano Rivera was named on all 425 ballots cast in the 2019 Hall of Fame voting. The Yankees legend joins fellow pitchers Mike Mussina and the late Roy Halladay and designated hitter Edgar Martinez.

They will be honored as part of the Hall's induction weekend July 19-22 in Cooperstown, along with relief pitcher Lee Smith and designated hitter Harold Baines, who were elected in December by the Today's Game Era Committee.

Here are the final polling numbers for our four 2019 inductees, plus who's still on the bubble and who fell off the ballot this year.

Martinez, Halladay, Mussina, Rivera inducted

Rivera became baseball's first unanimous inductee (100 percent), Roy Halladay (85.4), Edgar Martinez (85.4), and Mike Mussina (76.7).

Bonds, Clemens, Schilling getting closer

Three of the most controversial players on the ballot all saw big boosts this year; Curt Schilling (60.9 percent), Roger Clemens (59.5) and Barry Bonds (59.1). Unless there's been a massive change of heart among that portion of the voting class, it's becoming more likely that these three will be inducted as part of the class of 2020.

Walker makes big leap, Vizuel and McGriff not close

Larry Walker (54.6), whose main blemish as a candidate is the time he spent in Coors Field, took a substantial year-to-year leap, earning a 20 percent boost. He'll likely need a similar boost to reach the 75 percent threshold in 2020, his final year on the ballot. Meanwhile, Omar Vizquel (42.8) and Fred McGriff (59.8) are still far off the mark.

Berkman, Oswalt among those to fall off the ballot



While everyone focuses on that 75 percent threshold needed for induction, there is another percentage that folks on the ballot are concerned with: the five percent minimum needed to remain on the ballot. Michael Young (2.1), Lance Berkman (1.2) and Roy Oswalt (0.9) all fell short of the minimum, Berkman and Oswalt fell off in their first year of HOF eligibility. We also saw Miguel Tejada (1.2) and Placido Polanco (0.5) miss the minimum voting mark.

We had a few borderline players that were able to hang on for another year of voting. Andy Pettitte finished his first year on the ballot with 9.9 percent. Meanwhile, Andruw Jones finished at 7.5 percent.