Baseball Hall of Fame 2019: Tracking ballots with Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay and Edgar Martinez heading for induction

On Tuesday, the Baseball Writers Association of America will reveal the 2019 Hall of Fame voting results. You'll be able to watch the announcement live on MLB Network at 6 p.m. ET. But with less than 30 hours to go, we wanted to check in on the latest polling numbers to see who's likely to get in, who's on the bubble, and who might be on their way off the ballot.

Note that all of this is possible thanks to Ryan Thibodaux and his team of helpers. You can access Thibodaux's full ballot tracking spreadsheet by clicking here. With that out of the way, let's get to the numbers.

Three likely in with Mussina a possible fourth

As of Monday at 2 p.m. ET, four players were polling at or above the 75-percent threshold for induction: Mariano Rivera (100 percent), Roy Halladay (92.8), Edgar Martinez (90.3), and Mike Mussina (81.2). Rivera is looking to become baseball's first unanimous inductee.

Alas, it probably won't happen. In fact, the percentages for the players listed above are likely to drop across the board. Just over half the ballots are known at this point, and those who don't submit their ballots ahead of time tend to be conservative in nature. For example, both Martinez and Mussina lost about six percentage points last year when all ballots were included. If history repeats itself, Mussina could find himself on the outside for another year.

Still, things are boding well for at least a three-person class.

Bonds, Clemens, Schilling are on the bubble

In addition to the aforementioned four, there are a few other players who could theoretically reach the 75-percent threshold. That includes three of the most controversial players on the ballot, in Curt Schilling (71 percent), Roger Clemens (70), and Barry Bonds (69.6).

Don't count on any of the three making it to Cooperstown this July. Schilling, Clemens, and Bonds each saw their vote share drop by at least eight percentage points when non-public ballots were included last year. Unless there's been a massive change of heart among that portion of the voting class, it's far more likely that these three will be inducted as part of the class of 2020.

Five at risk of falling off ballot

While everyone focuses on that 75-percent threshold for good reason, there is another percentage to concern oneself with: the five percent minimum needed to remain on the ballot. Michael Young (1.4 percent), Lance Berkman (1), and Roy Oswalt (1) are all but goners. There are two borderline cases worth watching, however.

Andy Pettitte deserves more love from voters than he's received so far, as he's been present on just 6.3 percent of ballots. Meanwhile, Andruw Jones is at 8.7 percent. This is Pettitte's first year on the ballot, so it's unclear how non-listed voters will view his case. Jones, conversely, gained support when all ballots were included. We assume both will find enough support to finish above that five-percent mark, but it's going to be closer than their supporters would like.