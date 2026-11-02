The National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Monday announced eight candidates for election on the 2027 Contemporary Baseball Era Committee ballot. The non-player ballot includes four former managers and four former executives: Sandy Alderson, Dusty Baker, Bruce Bochy, Joe Maddon, Lou Piniella, Brian Sabean, Ted Turner, and Bill White.

The non-player ballot includes managers, executives, and umpires. On an alternating basis, the Era Committee also evaluates a ballot consisting of former players. As for the qualifications and criteria, the Hall of Fame describes it thus:

"The eight Contemporary Baseball Era finalists were selected by the BBWAA-appointed Historical Overview Committee from all eligible candidates among managers, umpires and executives whose most significant career impact was realized since 1980. Eligible candidates include managers and umpires with 10 or more major league seasons and retired for at least five years (candidates who are 65 years or older are eligible six months following retirement); and executives retired for at least five years (active executives 70 years or older are eligible for consideration regardless of the position they hold in an organization and regardless of whether their body of work has been completed). All candidates must not be on Baseball's Ineligible List."

As for those figures on the Era Committee ballot for 2027, here's a quick rundown:

Sandy Alderson

Alderson built a powerhouse and won a World Series as general manager of the Oakland A's. He later earned multiple playoff berths and a pennant as GM of the New York Mets.

Dusty Baker

One of the winningest managers of all time, Baker guided five different clubs to the playoffs and won three pennants and a World Series. His success in the dugout came after a long and distinguished playing career as an MLB outfielder.

Bruce Bochy

Bochy as a manager led three different clubs to the postseason and is one of just six managers ever to win at least four World Series. Three of Bochy's rings came with the San Francisco Giants, and the final one came with the Texas Rangers in 2023.

Joe Maddon

Maddon won more than 1,300 games as a manager for three different franchises. He also won a pennant as manager of the Tampa Bay Rays, and in 2016, he led the Chicago Cubs to their first World Series title in more than a century.

Lou Piniella

After an 18-year playing career, Piniella racked up more than 1,800 wins as a big-league manager. He led three different clubs to the playoffs, won a World Series as manager of the 1990 Cincinnati Reds, and in 2001 helmed the Seattle Mariners to a record 116 wins during the regular season.

Brian Sabean

After filling a key role in the New York Yankees front office, Sabean joined the Giants as their general manager. Under his guidance, the Giants won the World Series in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

Ted Turner

The only posthumous candidate on the ballot, Turner owned the Atlanta Braves for two decades. Along the way, he innovated the distribution of televised baseball games and oversaw a dynasty. Under Turner's stewardship, the Braves claimed 14 straight division titles and won the World Series in 1995.

Bill White

A five-time All-Star and Gold Glove first baseman as a player, White after his playing days were over served as president of the National League. White was also the first Black play-by-play broadcaster in MLB history, and his leadership of the NL made him the first Black president of a major sports league.

The results of the committee vote will be announced on MLB Network at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 6. As with the BBWAA ballot, a candidate must be named on at least 75% of ballots in order to earn election. A 16-member committee will vote on the candidates.

The more traditional BBWAA ballot, in which candidates are voted on by writers and other media members, will be revealed on Nov. 16. Results of the 2027 BBWAA ballot will be announced in January, at which point we'll know the full Hall of Fame class for 2027.