Baseball Hall of Fame: Busting four big myths when it comes to voting someone into Cooperstown

The Baseball Hall of Fame has four new members in Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay, Mike Mussina and Edgar Martinez. Add in the vet committee selections of Lee Smith and Harold Baines and it's a six-man class at Cooperstown. Hoo boy does that make some people mad. In glancing around social media regarding the Hall of Fame, there are legions of people saying really misguided things. Let's blow those up with our third annual Hall of Fame version of mythbusters.

We have four items on our agenda.

1. 'How can someone's vote total change?'

This one has two crowds. The first is full of casual fans who are genuinely curious and just doesn't know. That's OK, I'll explain it here in a second. The second group is condescendingly trying to look down at the voting body and talk about how stupid it is that vote totals change when the players aren't actually playing games. It's full of people who love to complain about "the media" as if every member is the same and it's not just a profession made up of individuals with different opinions like every other job on the planet. I've heard Curt Schilling himself (who I would vote for) mockingly say stuff like "I haven't won another game, I haven't thrown another pitch ... "

To Curt and everyone on that side, you're either misleading or are willfully ignorant.

The ballot changes every year and there is a 10-vote maximum.

How is it so hard to grasp with those two facts that vote totals could change?

Let's walk through what my ballot would have been this year as an illustration.

I had down the maximum of 10 names: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay, Mike Mussina, Curt Schilling, Edgar Martinez, Sammy Sosa, Gary Sheffield and Fred McGriff. I said that if I had unlimited spots, I'd also vote for Larry Walker, Scott Rolen, Todd Helton, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent and Billy Wagner.

Now, four names come off due to being enshrined and McGriff falls off after his 10th and final year. That means I only have Bonds, Clemens, Schilling, Sosa and Sheffield left from my ballot for next year. Among the first-year guys next year, I'd only vote for Derek Jeter, so that's six spots. I would then add Walker, Rolen, Helton and Jones. That's four guys who added a vote, so their vote total changed. Apply this logic to every single BBWAA voter.

Let's say things go the other way at some point and a large group of worthy players joins the ballot. The opposite happens, which means someone might then lose a vote.

That's mainly how vote totals fluctuate, but there's also the simple and honest changing of minds. At first glance of Larry Walker, for example, I didn't think he was a Hall of Famer. After years of researching on my own and also reading the thoughts of people whose opinions I greatly respect, I have changed my mind. He's not toward the top of my list, but he can crack my top 10 in certain years.

That's allowed! It's also surely part of why the players get 10 -- and used to get 15 -- years on the ballot.

Respectful debate can be good and it definitely is when it comes to worthy players like Tim Raines, Edgar Martinez and Bert Blyleven getting into the Hall of Fame.

2. 'The Hall of Fame is becoming way too watered down'

On the heels of me saying I'd vote for 16 guys on this ballot, I can see this argument following. So let's dive in. Is the Hall "becoming too watered down?"

Nope. It's the opposite. Again, I'm going to assume the people saying this don't really know enough about how many players are actually in the Hall of Fame. The people saying this seem to believe it's only the inner-circle all-time greats like Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Jackie Robinson et al.

Given that thought process, it's easy to see why these people would freak out about the votes since the embarrassingly empty one in 2013. In 2014, Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and Frank Thomas got in. In 2015, it was a four-man class with Craig Biggio, John Smoltz, Pedro Martinez and Randy Johnson. The 2016 class featured Ken Griffey and Mike Piazza, with 2017 putting in Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez. Last year, Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome and Trevor Hoffman got in. During this time, Jack Morris, Alan Trammell, Harold Baines and Lee Smith were added via veterans committees. Now we have four more to add in Rivera, Halladay and Martinez. That's 24 players in six classes and Small Hall people are about to have an aneurysm.

Aside from the dubious selection of Baines and questionable selection of Morris -- and a case could be made against Smith -- everyone else on here belongs in the Hall based upon the established standard. The BBWAA has had a big turnaround after the ridiculous 2013 vote.

As for the false claim that the Hall is "becoming" watered down and way too many guys are getting in, James Smyth, researcher for YES Network, hooked me up with this chart:

I changed it up to debut decade instead of birth decade, but the point remains...this is updated through the Baines selection pic.twitter.com/C15BxDevNe — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) January 2, 2019

It doesn't include the four new inductees, but still, look at that decline in percentages from players who debuted in the 1950s to players who debuted in the '80s and '90s. We're still chipping away at those to rectify some of the injustice, but there's work to be done.

Again, I think a large number of the people peddling this incorrect argument just don't know how many people are in the Hall of Fame.

It isn't just Walter Johnson, Sandy Koufax, Greg Maddux, Pedro Martinez and Tom Seaver. It's also Eppa Rixey, Jack Chesbro, Waite Hoyt, Addie Joss and Herb Pennock.

It isn't just Aaron, Ruth, Mays and Mantle. It's also Chick Hafey, Hugh Duffy, Max Carey and Sam Thompson.

Now, a large number of people might argue that it should only be the former and shouldn't include the latter, but that's not what it is. We don't get to nowadays decide what we want it to be. There's an established standard.

Now, this doesn't mean we should put in every player who is better than the worst Hall of Famer. That would be ridiculous. The task now is to bring up the standard. Only induct players who are better than the average Hall of Famer. Every BBWAA entry listed above does exactly that.

One final note: Being in or out of the Hall of Fame doesn't need to determine how we remember who were the best players of all-time. Anyone who follows baseball and studies its history knows how much better Mike Schmidt was than Scott Rolen. That doesn't automatically disqualify Rolen just as Rolen making the Hall wouldn't somehow cheapen Schmidt's accomplishments.

3. 'If you can't tell the story of baseball without him, he should be in'

This is the argument I see peddled in favor of guys like Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, even Manny Ramirez and, in future votes, could be applied to those who support the candidacy of Alex Rodriguez.

This argument surely comes from someone who has never been to the Hall of Fame (and that's OK!). There are several areas that tell the story of baseball and have exhibits for records, such as those held by Barry Bonds (here's an online exhibit) and Pete Rose (look in here for proof). If someone doesn't believe Bonds deserves to experience the enshrinement and getting his own bust for whatever reason, the above quote isn't a proper response. There's still mention of Bonds in the museum.

4. 'Pete Rose should be in'

For the love of all that is holy, the false equivalency here needs to end. The logic goes like this:

Some players who possibly used or definitely used PEDs are getting into the Hall of Fame or will get in. They "cheated the game" and are still getting in.

Rose only bet on his own team because he's just super-competitive and oh cool he slid head first! HIT KING!

OK, so here's the deal. Circle up to the previous point and note that there's an exhibit featuring Pete Rose getting his record-setting hit. The Hall is not incomplete just because Rose doesn't have an individual bust. It's plenty complete when it comes to the hit record.

Also, Pete Rose stained the game by doing something you cannot ever do. Betting on baseball leads to throwing games which leads to fans not believing they are watching a real product. That could ruin the league. It's a much more harmful path than a group of players getting stronger with better recovery but still having to compete.

Further, the rule was in place stating that gambling on baseball carried a permanent ban from baseball. Rose gambled anyway. Over and over. For years. Lying about it. He knew the rule and did it anyway. He took decades to even come clean. He has made his bed and, frankly, he doesn't deserve the honor.

I will never understand why people continue defending this guy, especially with what else has come to light about his past. He got the most hits in history and was a great player for a long time. He's not a Hall of Famer because he knowingly broke a rule that carried a permanent ban as punishment, so he's not a Hall of Famer. It's not complicated in the least.

Nor is any of this, so long as we keep spreading the word against false narratives. I know you agree because you are reading this and that makes you smart. Let's use these points to better educate the masses.