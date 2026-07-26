Baseball Hall of Fame: Carlos Beltrán, Andruw Jones and Jeff Kent inducted into Cooperstown

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum officially welcomed three new members on Sunday. This year's induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, honored the 2026 Hall of Fame class, led by 10-time Gold Glover Andruw Jones. The three-person Hall of Fame class is the smallest since just two players, Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen, were inducted in 2022.

To summarize this year's Hall of Fame class:

Outfielders Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones were voted into the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Second baseman Jeff Kent was voted into Cooperstown by the Hall of Fame's Contemporary Baseball Era Committee.

As always, the Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place on the lawn outside the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown. Thousands of baseball fans were in attendance. Here is what you need to know about Sunday's induction ceremony.

Carlos Beltrán

A dynamic five-tool player in his prime, Beltrán was the 1999 American League Rookie of the Year and a nine-time All-Star with seven teams from 1998-2017. He enjoyed his greatest years with the Mets and will wear their cap on his Hall of Fame plaque. Beltrán retired with 2,725 hits, 435 home runs, and 312 stolen bases. He's one of only five players with 400 home runs and 300 stolen bases, joining Barry Bonds, Andre Dawson, Willie Mays, and Alex Rodriguez.

"To the Mets fans, thank you for believing in me," Beltrán said during his speech. "You challenged me. You let me know when I needed to be better, and that was a lot of times. I got to hear those boos, but I also appreciate your support along the way."

In addition to his regular-season success, Beltrán was a sensation as a postseason performer. He hit .307/.412/.609 in 65 postseason games and, most notably, slugged eight homers in 12 playoff games with the 2004 Astros. Beltrán won his lone World Series ring in his final season with the 2017 Astros, though that legacy was tainted by the sign-stealing scandal. This was Beltrán's fourth year on the Hall of Fame ballot. His voting total rose from 46.5% to 57.1% to 70.3% to 84.2% in his four years.

"Everywhere you go, I have to let you know one thing: You're always going to have a dad cheering for you guys," Beltrán said directly to his children. "Love you guys."

Andruw Jones

Jones was voted into the Hall of Fame in his ninth year on the ballot. His support gradually rose from 7.3% in his first year to 78.4% this year. Jones started his career with a bang when, at 19 years and 180 days, he became the youngest player ever to hit two home runs in a World Series game when he did so in Game 1 in 1996. The previous record holder, Mickey Mantle, was more than a full year older than Jones (20 years and 362 days).

"I never got to see Willie Mays play, so Ken Griffey was my guy," Jones said during his speech. "I wanted to be like him. For me and Carlos to join Griffey, Willie, and these other great center fielders in the Hall of Fame is hard to put into words for me."

From 1997 to 2007, Jones was simply one of the best all-around players in the game. He won 10 straight Gold Gloves from 1998-2007 and is widely regarded as the best defensive center fielder of his generation, and one of the best all-time. Jones was also a force at the plate, slugging at least 26 home runs every year from 1998-2007, including 30 homers seven times. That includes a 51-homer season in 2005. Jones played for five teams from 1996 to 2012 and retired with 1,933 hits and 434 home runs.

"Larry Wayne Jones, some call him Chipper. Chipper pushed for my induction for many years," Jones said. "The Jones boys are in Cooperstown now. Thank you."

Jeff Kent

After exhausting his 10 years on the BBWAA's ballot from 2014-23, Kent was voted into the Hall of Fame in December by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee, a 16-person panel comprised of Hall of Famers, executives, and historians. Kent received 14 of 16 votes (12 are required for induction) and was the only player selected by the committee. In his 10 years on the BBWAA's ballot, Kent never received more than 46.5% of the vote, in part due to crowded ballots.

"I played baseball when I was young. I never dreamed of being here on this stage. There were more important things in my life than baseball," Kent explained during his speech. "One of them was a pickup truck. When I was 16 years old, I was racing motorcycles and driving my great-grandparents' old Plymouth Volaré. My dad knew motorcycles weren't taking me anywhere so he made me a bet: If I were to earn a college scholarship, that he'd buy me a pickup truck ... I quit racing and focused on school and baseball, and won that baseball scholarship. I got that truck. That truck is still with me. It sits in my garage as a simple reminder that some of the simplest things can change the entire direction of your life."

The 2000 National League MVP with the Giants, Kent is one of the best-hitting second basemen ever. His 377 home runs are the most ever by a primary second baseman and his 1,158 RBI are third. Kent hit double-digit home runs every year of his career, including his partial rookie season in 1992. He played for six teams from 1992 to 2002 and went to five All-Star Games, won four Silver Sluggers, and had three other top 10 finishes in the MVP voting in addition to his 2000 win.

"This day isn't about me. It's about baseball. It's a celebration of baseball and I just happen to be a part of it," Kent said. "Baseball was here long before me and it'll be here long after I sit back down. Standing up here with these guys sitting behind me, I've never felt more humbled and more grateful in my entire life."