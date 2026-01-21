This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

⚾ Five things to know Wednesday

🏈 Do not miss this: AFC, NFC Championship picks

With the college football season now in the books, we have just three meaningful NFL games remaining. Two of them will be played this Sunday.

The Broncos and Patriots square off in the AFC, and the Rams and Seahawks go head-to-head in the NFC. It should be a terrific day of football, and our own John Breech peered into his crystal ball to make picks and predictions on each game.

In Denver, the Broncos have a tough hill to climb following a season-ending ankle injury to quarterback Bo Nix. Jarrett Stidham, who hasn't thrown an actual NFL pass in just over two years, will start in his place against a defense that just forced five turnovers. Think this one has all the makings of a blowout? Think again. The Broncos are hosting and their defense is more than capable of giving Drake Maye some trouble.

Breech: "Maye struggled against one of the best defenses in the NFL, and now, he has to once again play one of the best defenses in the NFL, except this time, he has to go on the road. Maye has taken a beating this postseason (he's been sacked 10 times in two games) and it could get worse this week. He took the fourth-most sacks in the NFL this year and he's facing a defense that recorded the FIFTH-MOST sacks in a single season in NFL history. I have no idea how the Patriots offensive line is going to stop the Broncos' pass-rush."

The weather in Denver will certainly be conducive for a low-scoring defensive slugfest. The forecast calls for temperatures hovering around freezing with some white flakes coming down.

📈 College football's way-too-early top 25 for 2026

Congratulations to Indiana on winning its first national championship, but that's in the past, and there are only eight months until the 2026 college football season begins. With that in mind, Brandon Marcello compiled our way-too-early top 25 rankings.

Expect the usual suspects -- Ohio State, Georgia and Oregon -- to fight for a national championship again next season. But what about the Hoosiers, the team that just flipped the sport on its head? Indiana remains in the top 10, thanks to a strong transfer class headlined by TCU quarterback Josh Hoover.

Marcello: "We doubted Indiana could replicate the 2024 season by reloading again, and yet the Hoosiers were much better. Curt Cignetti will side with a different transfer quarterback for a third straight year, snagging the nation's passing leader, TCU's Josh Hoover, to lead the offense. The transfer class included more power conference players than ever before under Cignetti, a sign that the Hoosiers are here to stay."

For Hoosier fans hoping to bask in the glow of the 2025 season a little longer, we have you covered:

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Galatasaray, 12:45 p.m. on CBSSN

⚽ UEFA Champions League: PSV Eindhoven at Newcastle United, 3 p.m. on CBSSN

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Pafos at Chelsea, 3 p.m. on Paramount+ ... Here's a preview

🏀 Cavaliers at Hornets, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Red Wings at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Maryland at No. 11 Illinois (M), 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 Notre Dame at No. 22 North Carolina (M), 7 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Cincinnati at No. 1 Arizona (M), 9 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Washington at No. 7 Nebraska (M), 9 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏒 Islanders at Kraken, 9:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Thunder at Bucks, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN