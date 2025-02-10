The Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony this summer will feature the induction of five new players and each of the five will have a logo on their plaque caps. The Hall of Fame announced each cap selection on Monday.

The induction ceremony this year will be Sunday, July 27.

One feature of the Baseball Hall of Fame that is unique compared to other sports is that the plaque of each honoree includes a picture of the player wearing a hat ("cap"), which can either remain blank or be depicted with a specific team logo. The Baseball Hall of Fame makes the final decision there, but they accept guidance from each inductee.

Allen won an MVP with the White Sox, but spent nine of his 15 years with the Phillies, racking up 35.4 of his career 58.7 WAR.

Parker spent 11 of his 19 seasons with the Pirates, winning an MVP, two batting titles and one of his two World Series rings.

Sabathia won a Cy Young with Cleveland, but was with the Yankees for 11 of his 19 seasons. He did accrue nearly as much WAR with Cleveland as the Yankees, but he won his World Series ring with New York and publicly campaigned to get a Yankees logo on his plaque.

Suzuki spent 14 of his 19 MLB seasons with the Mariners and accumulated nearly all his value with them. He was a no-brainer.

Wagner was with the Astros for nine of his 16 seasons and saved 225 of his 422 games with them.