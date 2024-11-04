The National Baseball Hall of Fame on Monday announced the seven players and one manager who will be candidates for election on the upcoming Classic Baseball Era ballot. Those candidates, nominated by a group of 10 veteran historians, will be voted on by the 16-member Hall of Fame Board-appointed electorates on Dec. 8, during the Winter Meetings. Those named on at least 75% of ballots – or on at least 12 ballots in this instance – will go in as part of the next class of Hall of Famers, alongside those chosen via BBWAA election. The BBWAA ballot will be announced on Nov. 18.

Candidates for the Classic Baseball Era ballot had their "most significant career impact" before 1980. Nominated players must have had 10 or more major-league seasons; managers and umpires must have had 10 or more major league seasons and have been retired for at least five years (other than those who are 65 years or older); and executives must have been retired for at least five years (other than active executives 70 years or older). No one on baseball's Ineligible List can be nominated.

Here are those eight names on this year's Era Committee ballot:

Dick Allen

Allen, one of the top sluggers of his era, spent 15 seasons in the majors and won the American League MVP award in 1972. He boasts a career WAR of 58.7 with 351 home runs and an OPS+ of 156.

Ken Boyer

A slick-fielding third baseman and potent hitter in the 1950s and 60s, Boyer has seven All-Star appearances and a National League MVP award to his credit. He has a career WAR of 62.8 and won his MVP for the Cardinals during their world-championship season of 1964.

John Donaldson

Donaldson was an outfielder and standout left-handed pitcher for many seasons in the Negro Leagues and various regional and barnstorming circuits. Donaldson was also a manager and later served as a scout in the White Sox organization.

Steve Garvey

The stalwart first baseman for many great Dodger teams, Garvey is a former MVP with more than 2,500 hits to his credit. He retired from playing in 1987 with a career WAR of 38.2 and 10 All-Star selections.

Vic Harris

Harris spent 17 seasons as a player in the Negro Leagues and had a .303 batting average for his career. He was also an accomplished and championship manager for the Homestead Grays. In his 11 seasons as Grays manager, he went 547-278 with seven Negro National League pennants and one Negro League World Series title.

Tommy John

John was an accomplished lefty starting pitcher for more than a quarter-century, and along the way he piled up 288 wins and a WAR of 62.1. He's also a pioneering presence in the sport, as the elbow surgical procedure that bears his name has saved countless careers since John became the first patient.

Dave Parker

"Cobra" was famous for his achievements at the plate for his widely feared throwing arm in right field. Across parts of 19 MLB seasons, Parker compiled 351 homers, 154 stolen bases, and a WAR of 40.1, most of which came with the Pirates. He won the NL MVP award in 1978.

Luis Tiant

The colorful right-hander with the famously quirky delivery won 229 games across parts of 19 MLB seasons. Tiant has a WAR of 65.9, and he came close to reaching 3,500 innings. He also has to his credit a strong postseason dossier.