Baseball Hall of Fame: Roy Halladay's widow, Brandy, delivers emotional speech at induction ceremony in Cooperstown

Sunday afternoon, baseball's newest Hall of Famers were officially inducted into Cooperstown. Among this year's six-man Hall of Fame class was the late Roy Halladay, who was killed when a plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico in November 2017. He was 40.

Halladay's widow, Brandy, gave his Hall of Fame induction speech on his behalf Sunday. It was an emotional moment and tears were shed, as you'd expect. Here is the full video:

"A special thanks to all these men behind me ... To all of your families, who have extended so much love and friendship to myself and to my children. I'm so grateful. Thank you," Brandy Halladay said. "... I know how honored Roy would be to be sitting here today with such accomplished men who represented this game so well over the course of all your careers."

Halladay added: "To both of the teams that we were blessed to be a part of -- the Blue Jays and Phillies -- thank you for allowing us to grow up. To fail over and over, and finally learn how to succeed within your organizations."

Roy Halladay retired following the 2013 season with a career 203-105 record and a 3.38 ERA. He won the Cy Young in each league and was an eight-time All-Star. Halladay received 85.4 percent of the vote in his first year on the Hall of Fame ballot.