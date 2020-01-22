Baseball Hall of Fame: Six ideas that could improve the voting process

Yet another round of Hall of Fame voting by the BBWAA is in the books, with Larry Walker and Derek Jeter getting Hall calls on Tuesday. Since the empty election in 2013, the group has collectively enshrined 21 players. The process seems to be working much better than seven years ago when it felt helplessly broken.

Still, there are ways to make it better, and we're going to run through some suggestions in this post.

First off, let's run through the rules (BBWAA.org has a full rundown). A player is eligible for induction to the Hall of Fame if he played for at least 10 seasons and has been retired for at least five seasons. A BBWAA screening committee selects the names to be placed alphabetically on the ballot. Any player who receives at least five percent of the vote will remain on the ballot and that continues to be the case for a maximum of 10 years. Any player getting at least 75 percent of the vote gains induction into the Hall of Fame.

Voters get a ballot like this -- without italics -- and cannot vote for more than 10 players.

Each voter gets a paper ballot to be mailed in for tabulation by the BBWAA.

As noted, there's a maximum of 10 votes, but there isn't a minimum. A voter could mail in a blank ballot if he or she so chooses and that would count against every player on the ballot. Ballots not returned do not count against the players, however. The percentages we see show the percentage of ballots upon which a player received a vote from ballots that were mailed in.

Could tweaks be made to better streamline the process? It's always possible. Here are some possible ways that the process could be improved.

1. Raise the maximum

The BBWAA a few years ago went to the Hall of Fame and asked for the maximum number of votes to be raised to 12. They were summarily shot down. The Hall of Fame doesn't seem interested in making it easier to get in; in fact, it chopped down the maximum number of years a player can be on the ballot from 15 to 10 a few years back.

Still, some would love to see the maximum number of votes raised for the simple reason that we believe either a player is a Hall of Famer or not. Sometimes there might be 15 players on the ballot worthy of the distinction and sometimes it's drastically lower. Why slap an otherwise arbitrary number on as a maximum?

Speaking of which, why only raise it to 12?

2. Remove the maximum

Why even have one? No voters would go crazy and start voting for the likes of Chone Figgins and Brian Roberts simply because there wasn't a max. Even if some threw out a courtesy vote to a player they enjoyed covering, it doesn't hurt anyone (so Roberts gets one vote instead of zero; who cares?). If the voting body isn't to be trusted without a maximum, why is it even trusted in the first place? Along those lines ...

3. Go to a binary ballot

Back in 2014, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch proposed an idea that should have long ago been accepted: A binary ballot. That is, voters would still get a ballot each year, but instead of either checking a box or not checking it, an answer is required on every player on the ballot. No maximums, no minimums. Just a simple "yes" or "no" on each player.

Derek Jeter? Yes.

Brad Penny? No.

Larry Walker? Yes.

Eric Chavez? No.

It seems way too obvious that this should be the answer. As noted above, either a player is a Hall of Famer or he's not. Just let the voters decide yes or no each year on each player on the ballot. It wouldn't even take any greater effort than should be put into the process now.

4. Create a minimum

I wouldn't be on board with this because -- as I keep saying like a broken record -- either a player is a Hall of Famer or he's not. Still, some would like to see voters required to check a minimum number of boxes. We've seen some Jeter-only ballots this year, including from writers who have voted for other players on this ballot in the past, and those would go away under a minimum. How many would we require? Something like five players?

This would prevent curmudgeons from casting blank, "look at me!" ballots and likely wouldn't really increase the number of players inducted into the Hall because down-ballot candidates generally inspire lots of disagreement. That is to say that my hunch is this would move a group of players from the 20 percent area to the 40 percent area and not really have much more impact.

5. Create a more strict screening process

Here's another one I'm not really in favor of, because ultimately it doesn't harm anyone to see names like Figgins, Roberts, Penny, Chavez, Heath Bell, J.J. Putz, etc. on the ballot. In fact, those players probably felt like it was a nice tribute to a quality career to appear on the ballot.

Some would argue it's a waste of space, though, and there's no need to have so many players on the ballot with zero chance of enshrinement.

A more tidy ballot would include the 14 holdovers, Jeter, Bobby Abreu, Jason Giambi, Cliff Lee and Paul Konerko. I could see arguments for including Josh Beckett, Adam Dunn, Raul Ibanez and/or Alfonso Soriano, I guess, but those guys have no shot, either.

To reiterate, though, I don't see a problem with including more players. It's not hurting anything.

6. Better PED instructions

The closest guideline we get here is number five on the BBWAA voting requirements:

Voting — Voting shall be based upon the player's record, playing ability, integrity, sportsmanship, character, and contributions to the team(s) on which the player played.

Some voters use the "integrity, sportsmanship, character" part and apply it to any player connected to PEDs. Some don't. It's been a point of argument for years when it comes to voting for the Hall of Fame and we continue to see two of the best players in history, statistically, languish on the ballot in Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens.

What if the Hall of Fame tried to make things more clear with something like ... (hat-tip to my colleague Mike Axisa for this):

"Unless the player failed a test or served a suspension, or otherwise admitted using PEDs on the record, he is to be considered a player in good standing. Otherwise vote however you please."

I love it. I'm down. Mark me down!

This will be my rule when I'm a voter, but a lot of voters would sure like to see the Hall of Fame make the decision more cut and dry.

With the voting process going so well these past few years, I really don't have any strong complaints. My vote would be for the binary ballot. It's very simple and would require the voters to consider every candidate instead of, say, mindlessly just checking Jeter's box. As for the other stuff, I'm not sure it's necessary but I completely understand if there are those who would like to see some of these measures implemented.