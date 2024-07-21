The National Baseball Hall of Fame inducted its four newest members Sunday. The 2024 Hall of Fame class features three players -- Adrian Beltré, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton -- and manager Jim Leyland. The foursome was officially enshrined in the Cooperstown museum Sunday afternoon with a ceremony that included speeches from all four.

Here are the introductions of the newest Hall of Famers.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place each year at the Clark Sports Center, about a mile away from the National Baseball Hall of Fame. All of Sunday's Hall of Fame speeches can be watched in full at MLB.com's Hall of Fame page.

Here now are the highlights from Sunday's induction ceremony.

Todd Helton

"This would have meant as much -- if not more -- to him than it does me," Helton said about his late father, Jerry, during his speech. "When I was young, my dad taught me how to swing a bat and how to pitch a ball. But most importantly, beyond the relentless coaching, my dad made me believe I could stand up here today."

Helton played in parts of 17 seasons, all with the Rockies, hitting .316/.414/.539 with 2,519 hits, 592 doubles, 369 homers, 1,406 RBI and 1,401 runs. The five-time All-Star won four Silver Sluggers and three Gold Gloves.

Adrian Beltré

Perhaps the highlight of Sunday's ceremony was Big Papi, David Ortiz, reaching out and touching Beltré's head as he walked to the podium to deliver his speech. Beltré famously dislikes people messing with his head, so teammates did it all the time. Ortiz couldn't pass up the opportunity Sunday.

"My path to Cooperstown has been shaped by people who spent time teaching me every step of the way. With that help, I learned and improved," Beltré said during his speech. "... To the Rangers fans, you have embraced me since day one. Your support for me and my family is incredible. Thank you so much. You guys are the best. And like they say, everything is bigger in Texas. You guys show me big love. I love you all."

In 21 seasons, Beltré tallied 3,166 hits, 636 doubles, 477 home runs, 1,707 RBI and 1,524 runs while hitting .286 with a .480 slugging percentage. He won four Silver Sluggers and five Gold Gloves -- two of those being Platinum Gloves for the best defender in baseball. He ranks third in career WAR among third baseman after Mike Schmidt and Eddie Mathews.

He played for the Dodgers, Mariners and Red Sox, but he's best known for his time with the Rangers.

Jim Leyland

"My contributions to our beautiful pastime pale in comparison to the joy it has brought to my life, from the heart of a little boy and the soul of an old man," Leyland said during his speech. "... It never felt like manager and fans in Pittsburgh. It felt more like manager and friends. I know we made you happy and I know we broke your heart. But I always felt like we were in it together."

Leyland managed for 22 seasons with four different ballclubs, beginning with the Pirates in 1986. He won three pennants in his career and the 1997 World Series title with the Marlins. He won six division titles and finished with 1,769 career wins, good for 18th on the career list. He finished with a 44-40 record in the playoffs, too.

Joe Mauer

"It will never be lost on me that the same guys I pretended to be in my yard are men I grew up to know personally," Mauer said during his speech, referring to fellow Hall of Famers and Minnesota natives Paul Molitor, Jack Morris, and Dave Winfield.

In parts of 15 seasons -- all with the Twins -- Mauer hit .306 with a .388 on-base percentage. He racked up 2,123 hits, 428 doubles, 143 home runs, 923 RBI and 1,018 runs. He ranks ninth in career WAR among catchers. He's the only catcher to win three batting titles and one of 12 catchers to win an MVP.