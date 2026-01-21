Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones have been elected for induction into the 2026 Baseball Hall of Fame class. They will join Jeff Kent -- who was elected via the Contemporary Era Committee -- this summer in Cooperstown.

As a reminder, players receiving at least 75% of the BBWAA vote are elected to the Hall of Fame, while those receiving less than 5% of the vote fall off the ballot before next year's vote. Players getting at least 5% of the vote can stay on the ballot for up to 10 years. Beltrán received 84.2% of the vote, while Jones got 78.4%.

Player Vote percentage Carlos Beltrán 84.2 Andruw Jones 78.4 Chase Utley 59.1 Andy Pettitte 48.5 Félix Hernández 46.1 Álex Rodríguez 40 Manny Ramírez 38.8 Bobby Abreu 30.8 Jimmy Rollins 25.4 Cole Hamels 23.8 Dustin Pedroia 20.7 Mark Buehrle 20 Omar Vizquel 18.4 David Wright 14.8 Francisco Rodríguez 11.8 Torii Hunter 8.7 Ryan Braun 3.5 Edwin Encarnación 1.4 Shin-Soo Choo 0.7 Matt Kemp 0.5 Hunter Pence 0.5 Rick Porcello 0.5 Alex Gordon 0.2 Nick Markakis 0.2 Gio González 0 Howie Kendrick 0 Daniel Murphy 0

Carlos Beltrán

Beltrán, 48, makes the Hall of Fame on his fourth try. He started with 46.5% of the vote in 2023 and progressively rose to this point. In parts of 20 seasons with the Royals, Mets, Giants, Cardinals, Yankees, Rangers and Astros, he hit .279/.350/.486 (119 OPS+) with 2,725 hits, 565 doubles, 435 home runs, 1,587 RBI, 1,582 runs and 312 stolen bases. He's 62nd in career hits, 41st in RBI, 53rd in runs, 34th in total bases, 25th in extra-base hits, 29th in doubles and 48th in home runs. He's one of 39 players ever to top 1,500 in both RBI and runs. He's one of just five to top 400 home runs and 300 steals along with Barry Bonds, Alex Rodríguez, Willie Mays and Andre Dawson.

The nine-time All-Star won three Gold Gloves, two Silver Sluggers, a Rookie of the Year and a Roberto Clemente Award in his career. He didn't win a World Series until his final season, but in 65 career playoff games, he was a monster, slashing .307/.412/.609 with 15 doubles, 16 home runs, 42 RBI, 45 runs and 11 steals.

The résumé says Beltrán shouldn't have had the trouble he did getting into the Hall of Fame, but part of what held him back was his involvement in the 2017 Astros sign-stealing scandal.

At 70.0 career WAR, Beltrán ranks 105th all time, 71st among position players and eighth among center fielders behind Mays, Ty Cobb, Tris Speaker, Mickey Mantle, Mike Trout, Ken Griffey Jr. and Joe DiMaggio. He now joins all of them -- except Trout, who will be there five years after he retires -- in the Hall of Fame.

Winners and losers of Baseball Hall of Fame voting: Good news for Chase Utley and Jose Altuve, Manny falls off Matt Snyder

Andruw Jones

Jones, incidentally, is also a center fielder. He sits 14th in the position group all time in WAR, though the JAWS system -- due to his outstanding peak -- is friendlier. He's 11th there. With Beltrán and Jones, there are now 21 Hall of Fame center fielders.

Jones, 48, completes a steady climb into the Hall of Fame after a very low percentage start. He got 7.3% of the vote in his first year and it took until his ninth to be elected. In parts of 17 seasons with the Braves, Dodgers, Rangers, White Sox and Yankees, he hit .254/.337/.486 (111 OPS+) with 1,933 hits, 383 doubles, 434 home runs, 1,289 RBI, 1,204 runs and 152 stolen bases. He led the league in home runs and RBI in 2005, finishing second in National League MVP voting. Despite some good offensive stats, where the 10-time Gold Glover earned his way into the Hall of Fame was on defense. He's generally considered one of the greatest defensive outfielders ever. It's always difficult to judge defense strictly on numbers, but Jones is 22nd all time in defensive WAR and he is first among outfielders. Yes, he's ranked as the best defensive outfielder ever. In total zone runs, he's second behind Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson.

Working against Jones before this year on the Hall of Fame vote was his late-career collapse (in his last five years, he hit .210/.316/.424 with a 95 OPS+ and 1.7 total WAR) and a post-retirement domestic violence arrest.

What's next?

Again, Beltrán and Jones join Kent as the three-man 2026 Baseball Hall of Fame class. They'll be inducted in Cooperstown on July 26.

Who will be on 2027 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot? Buster Posey headlines newcomers Matt Snyder

As for the rest of the ballot, Manny Ramirez was the only player in his 10th year, so he falls off in addition to the players who did not receive at least 5% of the vote, including Ryan Braun, Edwin Encarnación, Shin-Soo Choo, Matt Kemp and Hunter Pence. Thirteen holdovers will continue onto next year's ballot, including Chase Utley, Andy Pettitte, Félix Hernández and newcomer Cole Hamels.