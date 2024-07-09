Police in Allen (Texas) are investigating an alleged theft of lucrative baseball cards, according to NBC 5 Dallas-Ft. Worth. A card dealer recently posted a spreadsheet online that showed that nearly $2 million worth of sports cards were stolen at a recent card show

Police told NBC 5 that they are continuing to investigate the theft that took place at the Dallas Card Show, which is one of the biggest card dealer events in the United States.

On Sunday, a man distracted a vendor for Legacy Cardz, and another man ended up stealing a case of cards that was behind him.

Ashish Jai, who is a card dealer for Legacy Cardz, posted video surveillance on X and Instagram in the hopes that someone would recognize the culprits. Jai has also offered a $70,000 reward for help in the case.

This isn't the first time that valuable sports cards have been stolen. In May 2024, cards worth more than $2.1 million were stolen in Ohio when the owner was preparing for a show. A 27-year-old man was later arrested for the theft.

The Allen Police Department believes that this particular instance was an organized and planned crime.

"It appears to be an organized group of individuals where they come in; one serves the role of distracting the victim, and then the other moves in to deprive them of their property," Allen officer Sammy Rippamonti said.

Rippamonti added that the police were collecting evidence, which included fingerprints, photos, and videos. Facial recognition software is being used to try and identify the people that were seen in the surveillance video.