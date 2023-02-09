Throughout the offseason the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we debated the team to beat in the NL West. This week we're going with a Super Bowl theme.

Which NFL QB would make the best MLB player?

Matt Snyder: I'm going Justin Fields here and it has absolutely nothing to do with my Bears fandom. He actually still has a Perfect Game page from when he played in high school; he was just so much better at football that it was an avenue not fully pursued. I assume for this exercise we're wondering if football were never a factor, how would these players have fared?

With Fields' full athletic skillset, we're talking about a 6-foot-4 shortstop or center fielder with a rocket for an arm and straight-line running ability that would make him a killer on the bases. He'd pack plenty of power, so the only question would be his contact skills at the plate. Justin's sister, Jaiden, hit .331/.418/.583 as a junior for Georgia in softball last season, too, so we know the family has plenty of pedigree with the bat. I'm going all in on Justin Fields in this one.

To reiterate, this has nothing whatsoever to do with the Chicago Bears.

R.J. Anderson: Tim Tebow. No, no, the safe answer is probably Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson, or someone like that. I do think Brock Purdy is a dark horse candidate. His father pitched for several years in the minors, and hey, he's already torn his UCL, which gives him more in common with big-league arms than is true for most NFL quarterbacks.

Dayn Perry: I'm saying Kyler Murray. The A's made him a top-10 pick in the MLB draft, and prior to that he put up impressive numbers at Oklahoma against frontline competition in the Big 12. "Kyler Murray" also sort of sounds like a baseball name.

Kate Feldman: I'm going to pick Tim Tebow for real, thank you very much, R.J. Sure, sure, he was good in neither the NFL nor in MLB but you know what? He did both. In a world that tells us "no" constantly, let this be a reminder that if you're a good-looking white guy from the SEC, you can do anything. Go Gators.

Stephen Pianovich: Jalen Hurts. Did he play baseball beyond 10th grade? No. Can he crush clutch taters? Yes. Go Birds.

Mike Axisa: Speaking as a non-diehard Jets fan, I don't think Zach Wilson is playing the correct sport, so it might be him. Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson are probably the correct answers, but I'm going with Patrick Mahomes and betting on the bloodlines. I think the athleticism and creativity would translate over the baseball. Put Mahomes on the mound and I see a David Cone type who gets outs with his smarts and adaptability as much as his stuff.