Throughout the season the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable, breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we debated whether the Braves or Orioles are better positioned to bounce back in 2026. Now we'll tackle the NL wild card race.

Which team has the best chance to beat out the Mets for the third wild card spot?

R.J. Anderson: On paper, the answer is the Giants. Not only do they have the easiest remaining schedule of the NL wild card contenders, but the Reds and the Diamondbacks have two of the five toughest remaining slates in the majors. Mind you, strength of schedule doesn't always dictate who plays better. The Giants might fumble this opportunity or one of the other clubs might prevail despite stiffer opponents. But, in a chaotic situation like the NL wild card race, it's always nice to feel a sense of control and predictability -- and, if nothing else, that's what the Giants' schedule offers.

Dayn Perry: I'll have to say the Reds, in part because unlike the Giants they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Mets. As for the schedule, they're presently lined up to miss Paul Skenes during their three-game series with the Pirates. They still have seven games total against the Cubs and Brewers remaining. That series with Milwaukee ends the regular season, and the Brewers may be in "rest and stay healthy for the playoffs" mode by that point of the schedule.

2025 MLB playoff picture: Baseball standings, projections, odds as AL West heats up, wild card races get messy Kate Feldman

Mike Axisa: I'm not a fan of the three-wild card system. I think the postseason field is way too big, but credit where it's due: the NL postseason races would be a snoozefest without the third wild card this year. Just about every other NL race, including seeding, is sewn up.

Anyway, to answer the question, I'll say the Reds. I don't trust the D-backs' bullpen even a tiny little bit and the Giants seem to be running out of steam. The Reds have pitched well much of the season and I think it's more likely Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, and others finish the season on hot streaks than it is Arizona's relief crew gets it together. Cincinnati holds the tiebreaker over the Mets, so they're really one game closer than whatever the standings say. Ultimately, I think the Mets get that third wild card spot. I just think the Reds have the best chance to catch them among the teams hanging around the race.

Matt Snyder: I think the correct answer is none of the above and the Mets are going to make it despite doing everything they could to blow this chance starting all the way back in mid-June. We get good arguments each season in this format that the playoffs have too many teams and we shouldn't be rewarding mediocrity with a playoff berth. I'll stop avoiding an answer, though, and go with the Giants. They only have the Dodgers, Rockies and Cardinals left and the Dodgers are pretty beatable right now.