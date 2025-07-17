Throughout the season, the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we picked an AL legend for the All-Star Game. This week we're going to tackle all the pitchers dropping out of the event.

What should MLB do about all the pitchers dropping out of the All-Star Game?

R.J. Anderson: I might be the wrong person to ask because my first thought was that there's not much they can do. Ultimately, the All-Star Game pales in comparison to those players' individual and team seasons. It's only logical, then, for these pitchers to make the decisions they're making. MLB has tried raising the stakes on the game in the past -- to a mixed reception, if I'm being charitable -- and the only other option that pops to mind is to incentivize participation with a great financial reward. Beyond that? Beats me.

Dayn Perry: Yeah, I don't really have any sound ideas about this. The incentives are just too strong to prioritize regular-season performance and usage, and also to take the full break for rest and recuperation. That's how it really should be, of course, as the All-Star Game is ultimately a meaningless exhibition. Shorten the game to seven innings and select only "throw day" pitchers with ceremonial selections for pitchers who won't see game action? Financial incentives? I dunno. Or just keep the pitchers out of it, put up an L screen, let a coach throw BP, and then have the hitters and fielders cook for a few innings. This is, at once, neither a serious suggestion nor a suggestion that will become more serious once I think more about it. Whatever.

Matt Snyder: I don't really think there's anything they can do. Several of the pitchers I talked to at media day pointed out how schedules need to fit perfectly for starting pitchers and they aren't allowed to stray. It's an exhibition game, ultimately, and we still always get our fill of stud pitchers. And, really, it's not actually a big deal in the grand scheme of things. Just to grab an example, Matthew Boyd was very proud to be selected to his first All-Star Game at age 34, but he threw fewer than 40 regular-season innings last year and he's at 111 ⅔ now, his highest total since 2019. Does it really hurt anything that he and the Cubs realize it's not in his best interest to throw one inning in Atlanta? There will always be plenty of pitchers willing and able to go one inning and they're making it work.

Mike Axisa: I'm not sure this is even a problem. This is just how pitching schedules work. Some guys just won't be available, and we don't even know if this year is the new normal or just a blip. I guess the league could move the All-Star Game to Wednesday and build in that extra day of rest. That would allow them to really highlight the Futures Game. Figure:

Sunday: MLB games in the afternoon, Day 1 of amateur draft at night

The players would absolutely hate that. They want Wednesday and Thursday off leading into the second half, and I can't imagine MLB would give up Friday night revenue to move those two off-days to Thursday and Friday, and add an off-day to the All-Star break. Cutting players a check to participate is the obvious solution, I guess, but I don't see a need for it. I'm not convinced this is actually a problem right now.