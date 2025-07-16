Throughout the season, the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. This week we're doing to tackle the swing-off tiebreaker, and whether it belongs in more than the All-Star Game.

Should MLB use a swing-off tiebreaker for regular season games?

Matt Snyder: I don't think it should go there immediately for the 10th inning, but I think there's an argument to be made to stop putting the runner on second base for the 10th and 11th innings. If the game gets to the 12th, then they could have a swing-off. I know purists would scream, but there has to be a mechanism to end the game at some point in this era of so many pitcher injuries. I'm good with leaving the runner on second and not doing this, but could be talked into the swing-off in the 12th or 13th or whatever.

R.J. Anderson: I guess I would be fine with it after the 11th or 12th inning. I don't mind the current setup, though, and I do wonder if people would miss it, given it's a closer approximation of the actual game, once the novelty wore off the swing-off aspect. I will acknowledge the pitcher injury aspect is a fair consideration.

Mike Axisa: Nah. Leave it with the All-Star Game. There is one extra-innings game every 11 games league-wide, give or take, so at least one a night, usually. The novelty will wear off quickly. The magic that happened during the All-Star Game was organic and you can't recreate that. I do think a swing-off is more entertaining than the automatic runner in extra innings. I just want baseball games to be decided by baseball players, not the first base coach throwing BP. The All-Star Game was extremely fun Tuesday. Let's leave the swing-off where it is, and not give baseball its version of a shootout.