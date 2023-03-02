Throughout spring training the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we discussed teams we think will sneak into the postseason. Now we're going to tackle MLB's new rules.

What are your first impressions of MLB's new rules?

R.J. Anderson: So far, so good. The pitch clock has improved the pace of play, which mattered more to me than the actual length of play. I'd just rather not look at it in the background (or in the scorebug) all season. I'll need more time to see how much different the defensive positioning rules make the game -- I'm of the mind that the effect was always overstated -- but I have a neutral opinion on it so far. I'll likely maintain a neutral opinion on the larger bases too.

Matt Snyder: It may seem like the pitch clock is a total clown show, but that's only because the hiccups have gotten all the attention on social media. There will be an adjustment period and it's good that there are so many spring training games for that to happen before the regular season. I don't understand the outcry on stuff like "batter stands outside the box for 12 seconds doing nothing." Just get in the damn box. I'm looking forward to seeing regular-season action with the new bases (hopefully more stolen bases and stuff like runners going first to third on singles) and hopefully a big uptick in singles with the new defensive rules, but the effects might be more aesthetic than significant in numbers. Overall, I'm on the positive side for everything.

Dayn Perry: I'm pleased with them so far. I think the pitch clock was needed, and I'm enjoying the brisk pace that it's brought about. While I have my doubts that the larger bases and pickoff-throw limitations will lead to a full-on renaissance of the running game, I'm in favor of pretty much anything that makes the stolen base a more frequent occurrence. I don't really have a strong opinion on the banning of the infield shift, but not seeing any infield shifts certainly doesn't bother me.

Mike Axisa: I knew I'd like the pitch clock from watching it in the minors and yeah, I love it. It keeps the game moving and there's noticeably less waiting around between pitches. A+ rule change. Stolen base attempts are up about 20 percent from last spring, so it seems the larger bases and limit on disengagements (pickoffs and step-offs) are having the desired effect. Stolen bases are exciting and I consider this a plus. The limit on extreme infield shifts, eh, I don't really know what to think about that and I don't think anyone really knows how much it'll impact the game, but I can't say I've found myself missing shifts. One week into the spring season, I give the new rules a thumbs up across the board. Love the pitch clock, like the increase in steals, don't miss the shift.