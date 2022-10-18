Occasionally during the postseason, the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last time we discussed our biggest surprises of the season. We continue that theme now as the NLCS kicks off.

Which team's postseason run has surprised you more: Padres or Phillies?

Matt Snyder: The temptation is to go with the cop out and say they are equally surprising, but I'll go Phillies. They lost 10 of 13 mid-to-late September and haven't been consistently good at all this season. Once Juan Yepez hit that home run in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series for the Cardinals, I think most people probably assumed the Phillies would be swept. Then against the defending champion Braves -- who were much better this season than last -- many didn't give them a chance. It's a testament to their resilience, high-end talent and the nature of the fickle playoffs that they survived. It's also one hell of a story.

R.J. Anderson: I think either answer is defensible. I'm going with the Padres for the ease of the argument. (Remember kids: it's always best to be directed by convenience rather than any meaningful sense of conviction.) The Padres' plus-45 run differential was the worst of any playoff team, and yet they found ways to prevail over the teams with the best (Dodgers) and third-best (Mets) marks in the NL. That's fun, and the NLCS should be, too.

Dayn Perry: I have to say Padres. Knocking out two 100-win teams, including the 111-win Dodgers, through the first two rounds is indeed surprising. Throw in the fact that they're still without Fernando Tatis Jr., and it becomes even more surprising. As for specifics, the way the San Diego bullpen cut a swath through the Dodgers' lineup was particularly impressive, especially given how Los Angeles' roster depth theoretically allows them to play the match-up game very well.

Mike Axisa: The 89-win Padres knocked out the 111-win Dodgers and the 22-win gap is the largest for a postseason series winner since the 93-win White Sox beat the 116-win Cubs in the 1906 World Series. That alone should make them the easy call here (to say nothing of beating the 101-win Mets as well) but I'm going with the Phillies. They have the kind of defense that is capable of making a major, game-altering mistake just about every inning, plus spots of the bullpen are sketchy. I think San Diego is more well-rounded club with fewer flaws that could be exposed, so I'll say Phillies.