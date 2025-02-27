Throughout the offseason, the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we discussed an MLB version of the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off. This week we're going to tackle walk-up music.

What would be your walk-up song if you were an MLB player?

Matt Snyder: I have thought far too much about this over the course of the past 20ish years.

I've long had an affinity for the Stone Cold Steve Austin theme due to the glass breaking to start. Classic intros like "Welcome to the Jungle," "Enter Sandman" and "Sweet Child o' Mine" work very well and come from two of my all-time favorite groups. We could slow things down with the beautiful riff to start Pearl Jam's "Yellow Ledbetter." Possibly my all-time favorite song, "Cult of Personality," has an incredible start that works excellently for a walk-up song for a batter, but I kind of feel like that's CM Punk's theme at this point. I'm very tempted to choose another of my all-time favorite songs in "Epic" by Faith No More, but I'm being pulled away mostly by my Metallica fandom.

"Master of Puppets" is the pick. It's gotten a little more notoriety in recent years due to "Stranger Things," but it's been an elite-tier song for me since I was a kid. The extended instrumental intro -- especially the quick play-then-pause-then-play-again first few seconds -- would be a perfect way to get me fired up for a big plate appearance.

R.J. Anderson: Let's go with the "Halloween" theme. It's instantly recognizable, it isn't overused, and, if only through a Pavlovian response, turns every situation into a high-leverage situation. Besides, I'd like to think that in my own small way I'd be contributing to John Carpenter's video game fund.

Dayn Perry: When it comes to priming one's body and mind for sports performance and at the same time inspiring ticket-holding onlookers to rise from their seats, clap hands, stomp, and shout unifying slogans, I'm partial to anthemic rock and/or roll music. That's why I choose "Motor Away" by Guided By Voices as my walk-up song. Have a listen, and as the music plays please do raise your fists and scream the names of famous maritime battles along with me:

I should add that every time I come to bat, I would undertake deep knee bends, dry swings, batting-glove adjustments, and active meditation until the song has played TO COMPLETION. I feel the plate ump will be understanding on this front because umpires as a guild have a deep appreciation for power chords.

Mike Axisa: I have two walk-up song takes before making my pick. First, television show theme songs are underutilized. Will Smith walked up to the "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" theme song for a while, though I believe he changed it last year. I forget who, but I know a player used "The Sopranos" theme song for a bit. Jasson Domínguez should totally lean into the "The Martian" nickname and walk up to the "X-Files" theme song this year. "Gilligan's Island," "Cheers," "Twin Peaks," whatever. It can work.

And second, walk-up songs that are easy for fans to sing along with earn the player extra love and affection. Francisco Lindor was awesome last year, but it seemed like Mets fans really fell head over heels once he began using "My Girl" in May. His at-bats became an event. Bryson Stott ("AOK" by Tai Verdes) has this going on with Phillies fans. If the fans can easily sing your walk-up song, they will, and they'll love you even more. I have zero scientific evidence to support this, but I assert it to be true.

As for my walk-up song, I'd go with "Sabotage" by the Beastie Boys. It gets me going, and also it was the song that pretty much got me into music when I was younger. That song and the iconic music video charted my path, musically, so it's special to me. I'll never hit skip when it comes across the playlist.