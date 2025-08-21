Throughout the season, the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable, breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we picked between two top rookies. This week, we're going to do the same with All-Star outfielders.

Which All-Star outfielder would you rather build a team around: Corbin Carroll or Julio Rodríguez?

R.J. Anderson: You're sitting pretty either way. I'll take Rodríguez as my answer. Even if you think they're about even offensively, his ability to play center field (and play it well) elevates him. I understand why there's this narrative of Rodríguez being a disappointment relative to expectations, but he's still one heck of a player.

Dayn Perry: I have to go Julio, though it's a close call. His excellent defense at the up-the-middle position of center field and his strong base-running give Rodríguez a high floor. Speaking of which, in his "worst" season of 2024, he put up a WAR of 4.3. Soon enough, he'll have topped 5.5 WAR in three of his four MLB seasons. One still has to believe he'll still find that higher offensive gear he showed during his rookie campaign. Even if he doesn't, he's still a highly valuable contributor. Let it also be noted that Rodríguez is a few months younger than Carroll.

Matt Snyder: I hate piling on here because I love Carroll, but I'm going Julio as well. I'm not sure the people beyond hard-core fantasy baseball players and stat hounds realize just how much T-Mobile Park crushes offense. Just look at the season splits right now for Rodríguez. He's hitting .221/.281/.357 with only eight home runs at home vs. .297/.346/.554 with 16 homers on the road. If he were playing for a team with just a neutral home ballpark, he'd be a top-five MVP candidate on an annual basis, given his defense and baserunning. Carroll has finished fifth in MVP voting before and is an amazing talent, but he's a corner outfielder while Julio is a center fielder and there's a tiebreaker if we need one, since center fielders are more valuable.

Mike Axisa: I'm surprised this is unanimous, and it is unanimous. I'm taking Rodríguez too. The elite center field defense is a separator for me, as is Carroll's scary shoulder injury history. To further Matt's point, Julio is a career .251/.310/.432 hitter at home and a .291/.347/.496 hitter everywhere else. T-Mobile Park is the worst park in the majors for right-handed hitters and not by a little, either. Put Carroll and Rodríguez in neutral parks, I think this one would be pretty obvious. Carroll is excellent and extremely fun. He's one of the most entertaining players in the game. There are only a handful of players I would take on my team before him, but Rodríguez is one.