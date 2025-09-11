Throughout the season the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable, breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we debated the September roster expansion rules. This week we're going to tackle two of 2025's most disappointing teams.

Which team is more likely to win their division in 2026: Braves or Orioles?

R.J. Anderson: I feel obligated to note that a lot can change between now and Opening Day 2026, so take this answer for what it is: a snapshot in time. With that legally required caveat inserted, I'll say the Braves. I just think they have an easier pathway to the top of their division. Every team in the AL East is capable of playing .500 or better ball. That isn't the case in the NL East, not yet and probably not as of next year. That doesn't mean the Braves have an easy trek ahead of them -- they need to get their pitching staff right and sort out some issues up the middle -- but I do think they're facing a lower degree of difficulty than the Orioles in their pursuit.

Matt Snyder: I'll go with the Braves. There's still a lot of upside in an offense led by Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies and the emerging Drake Baldwin. Plus, it doesn't seem like Chris Sale is slowing down and it's a great bet Spencer Strider returns to form next season. The Orioles have hope of contending, but it's a tougher division and I don't like their offensive talent as much as the Braves, not to mention the persistent rotation questions.

Mike Axisa: I'm torn. I am way more confident in Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos being aggressive in the offseason and addressing his team's needs than I am Orioles GM Mike Elias, but I also think the Orioles have much more depth and an easier path to the division title. The Braves have to go through the Phillies and a Mets team that figures to be better than they have been this year. Maybe I'm underrating what the rest of the AL East will do in 2026, but I dunno. I'm not sure I see a powerhouse there. I'll go with the Braves because I think Anthopoulos is a better and more aggressive GM. My confidence in that pick is not super high though.

Dayn Perry: I'll say the Orioles just because I still have confidence in that young/young-ish core of position players. I also think GM Mike Elias might FINALLY be operating with a sense of urgency as that core ages and racks up service time and pressure mounts on him to put another run together. The AL East is tougher than the NL East, or at least more balanced, but I still think Baltimore is better positioned than the Braves, who may have more rotation questions than Baltimore does.