Throughout the season, the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we debated the contender that needed to do the most at the trade deadline. This week we're going to tackle teams that could make a surprise run.

Which team has the best chance to be this year's Tigers and reach the postseason after selling at the trade deadline?

R.J. Anderson: It's probably the Guardians, right? They're closer to a playoff spot than the Rays or the Cardinals are, making it easier to foresee them actually getting in; they've played well over the last month; and they have a relatively weak remaining strength of schedule. They also have the capacity to improve through internal means (e.g., giving C.J. Kayfus some at-bats that would've gone to struggling offensive players) that gives them an advantage now that the deadline has passed.

Dayn Perry: I guess I'll go with the Giants, who stripped their bullpen for parts leading up to the deadline. They have one of the easiest remaining schedules in all of MLB, and Rafael Devers has shown signs of returning to his accustomed form at the plate lately. As well, Justin Verlander has looked much better lately, in terms of top-line and underlying results and fastball velocity. They've got a big deficit to make up, but the schedule presents an opportunity.

Matt Snyder: I don't think any will, but I'll agree with R.J. that it's the Guardians. I maintain my stance that it was pathetic to dump Shane Bieber just to save ownership money when the team could use another starting pitcher down the stretch -- and it's entirely plausible that they'd make the playoffs with him pitching at an ace level -- but the team is playing well. It isn't their fault ownership is a joke. Since that 10-game losing streak the Guardians are 19-7 and right on the cusp of playoff position.

Mike Axisa: I'm with Dayn. I think it's the Giants. Their biggest trade deadline subtractions were two relievers (Camilo Doval and Tyler Rogers), and while they are two very good relievers, bullpens are weird. It wouldn't be completely shocking if two relievers come out of nowhere and outpitch Doval and/or Rogers the rest of the way. Devers and Verlander have looked better the last few weeks and their remaining schedule is not especially imposing. Seven games remaining with the Padres gives the Giants a chance to take matters into their own hands and gain ground with head-to-head wins too.